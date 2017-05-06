Noah Syndergaard doesn’t regret making start, will not throw for six weeks

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard received a second opinion on his torn right lat muscle and addressed the media on Saturday afternoon. He said he has no regrets after turning down an MRI and making his next start before getting injured.

Syndergaard said he will have six weeks of not throwing. He also apologized regarding an issue with Mets PR director Jay Horowitz for allowing reporters to approach him in the locker room to inquire about his shoulder.

“It will be a lengthy rehab process,” Syndergaard said. “I'm trying to maintain being positive.”

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday before general manager Sandy Alderson said Syndergaard would be out for “a considerable time.”

Syndergaard was scratched from his April 27 start due to biceps and shoulder discomfort. He declined an MRI on April 28 and threw a bullpen session. He exited his following start against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the second inning after surrendering five runs on five hits. The Mets noted that it was Syndergaard's decision to start the game.

On Friday night, manager Terry Collins said orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Los Angeles confirmed the partially torn but no further damage was uncovered.

