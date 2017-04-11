Noah Syndergaard hilariously trolls the Phillie Phanatic by stealing his ATV

Noah Syndergaard has had an entertaining feud with Mr. Met over the past couple of seasons, but the Mets ace expanded his mascot trolling to another organization on Monday when he stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV.

The Phanatic was mocking Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson during pregame warmups, providing Syndergaard with the distraction he needed to make his move.

Just your casual pregame joyride…atmlb.com/2okTEgw pic.twitter.com/pjwDmIxNXh — New York Mets (@Mets) April 10, 2017

Don’t mess with Thor, and – apparently – don’t mess with Granderson.

The prank even impressed Syndergaard’s longtime nemesis:

Most important for the injury-plagued Mets: Syndergaard returned unharmed from the joy ride.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!