New York Yankees: Steinbrenners Plan to Own Yankees “For Eternity”

Since 1973, the Steinbrenners have owned the New York Yankees. George Steinbrenner purchased the franchise from CBS for $10M. Under the Steinbrenner’s control, the Yankees have won seven World Series. And recently, they affirmed there is no intention for them to ever sell the team.

In an article by New York Post reporter Dan Martin, George Steinbrenner‘s daughter Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal claimed that the family hopes to own the team “for eternity.” Swindal deals with charitable works for the club.

George Steinbrenner started his ownership of the franchise in 1973, and held it until his death in 2010. Following the 2007 baseball season, and due to health issues, Steinbrenner put both his sons, Hal and Hank, in charge of the organization. Hal is the main overseer of the team.

Swindal noted that the family has become more involved with the team, recently. She also pointed out that her son Steve Swindal Jr. is working as the coordinator of baseball operations. This’ll lead to future success for the Steinbrenner’s ownership.

The Yankees are currently in the middle of a small rebuilding process. The team traded players away at the 2016 trade deadline, but still managed to compete for an AL Wild Card spot. As expected, the club failed to make the playoffs.

Heading into the 2017 season, the Yankees have their work cut out for them, in a tough AL East division. Even if the team doesn’t make the playoffs, they still have plenty of young talent that should allow them to compete for years to come. And with some big names and big money coming off the books in the near future, the team will gain money to spend on other assets.

It seems that the Steinbrenners are prepared to ride with the team through a few down years. Like their father though, they could see many championships from the club soon enough.

