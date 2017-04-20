New York Yankees Place Gleyber Torres on the DL

The New York Yankees placed their top prospect on the 7-day DL. Do the Yankees need to worry about Gleyber Torres?

The youth movement may be underway in the Bronx, but the New York Yankees received some bad news on the farm.

It could be a lot worse. The Yankees’ star prospect – who took the minor league world by storm this past October – hit the seven-day DL with inflammation in his rotator cuff. It comes just two days after making his debut at third base.

Gleyber Torres, of course, is the 20-year-old sensation who was one of the first pieces of the Yankees reclamation project last summer. Already one of the Chicago Cubs’ top prospects, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was able to convince the Cubs to send Torres to the Bronx as part of the Aroldis Chapman deal.

Both teams came out winners. The Cubs got the closer they needed down the stretch of their World Series run. The Yankees, meanwhile, got their top prospect in a revamped farm system.

Torres turned heads in a big way after the regular season ended. He put up an MVP campaign for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League. He slashed .403/.513/.645 with an amazing 1.158 OPS. Sure, it was a small sample size of just 18 games, but the AFL is also an All-Star league of prospects. Torres, one of the youngest players in the league, was second to none, adding three home runs and four doubles while posting an incredible 8-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The big league club extended a spring training invite and Torres remained hot. There, he slashed .448/.469/.931, adding six doubles and two home runs, this time in 19 games. Yankees fans, and even some of the local media, began thinking that Torres’ time for pinstripes was here.

But Cashman seemingly has a plan, and he wisely stuck to it.

Thus, the Yankees sent Torres to Trenton in Double-A. He was off to a slow start before the injury struck. That shouldn’t worry a single person. Torres will be just fine. The Yankees seem to be sampling him around the infield, playing him one game at second and one game at third to go along with shortstop.

It’s important to keep in mind Torres essentially played the whole year through. The throws from the hot corner sometimes require more effort. Torres could have simply overthrown, and the Yankees hope it is just a bit sore.

While it seems Torres should be back rather quickly, it is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

