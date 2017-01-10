New York Yankees Not Expecting to Add Any More Players

After a couple of notable signings to start the offseason, business may start to be slowing down in the Bronx, according to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Once known for making some of the splashiest moves of the MLB offseason, the New York Yankees have taken more of a conservative approach in recent winters. Nevertheless, the club has added some high-profile talent to its 2017 roster over the past few months.

New York’s first signing was a solid one-year deal for a veteran hitter in Matt Holliday. The soon-to-be 37-year-old will slot in as the everyday designated in a batting order that is full of young talent including Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge. The more high-profile signing came in the form of an old flame (literally). Aroldis Chapman was previously dealt by the Yankees at this past trade deadline to the world champion, Chicago Cubs. Now he’s back in pinstripes after inking a reliever record five-year, $86 million contract.

These are both big moves in a year where the free agent talent pool was not as deep. However, Brian Cashman seems to be settled on his roster heading into spring training.

Jack Curry of the YES Network, tweeted yesterday that the Cashman is, “99.9 percent sure the Yankees are set.”

He did make sure to add the caveat that the Yankees are still making calls to, “assess the market”, but it looks like Cashman is just doing his due diligence.

This is a somewhat surprising development given that the Yankees have recently been rumored to be in on Chicago White Sox ace, Jose Quintana. It makes sense that the White Sox would be interested in trading its highly productive lefty given that they’ve already traded two highly talented players in Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. New York also boasts an uncertain starting rotation and deep farm system, so the fit is there.

Still, it would be shocking to see the Yankees give up the young talent they’ve acquired from the Chapman and Andrew Miller trades. Cashman portrayed to the fanbase that they’re looking to get younger, so dealing many of his top pieces would be sort of going back on that movement.

Curry did also pass along that Cashman had said the price for Quintana is, “beyond what he’d pay”. Noting that the current asking price for the all-star was, “three top prospects”.

Chicago should have their sights set that high given that Adam Eaton netted them three top pitching prospects. With the lack of highly controllable top of the rotation talent available, Quintana represents a significant piece for any franchise looking to add him this winter.

Without Quintana or any other addition, the Yankees have the makings of a decent roster that has a few notable questions. How will the Yankees fill out their starting rotation after Masahiro Tanaka? Will veterans Chase Headley and Brett Gardner be shipped out to make room for the team’s top prospects? Is Aaron Judge ready for a full-time role in right field?

However, even though there are some uncertainties, the ballclub really did take off after some youth was injected into the roster. A full season of Gary Sanchez and others should provide some hope for fans looking to see the next great Yankees teams. Add in the possibility that top prospects Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo should be in the major leagues at some point over the next two years, and Cashman has sufficiently rejuvenated a franchise that, no long ago, was a beacon for veterans who were way past their primes.

