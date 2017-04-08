New York Yankees Are Not Discussing a Contract Extension with Masahiro Tanaka

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka could become a free agent if he chooses to opt out of his contract at the end of the 2017 season.

This puts the New York Yankees in an interesting conundrum. They literally have no real starting pitching. There is C.C. Sabathia, who is to put it nicely, aging, and Michael Pineda has been less than reliable.

The team has also had issues with contracts of this nature in the past with Alex Rodriguez in 2007 and C.C. Sabathia – both contracts in which they kept the players from opting out by opting in and giving them more money. Money they still owe to those individuals. They are contracts they now wish they didn’t have to pay.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has said that the team has made no attempts to extend Tanaka’s contract.

It’s a tough call with Tanaka. He’s pitched well for the Yankees, at least until his first start this season.

If Tanaka stays healthy and pitches well in 2017 he’ll more than likely opt-out. The Yankees need him but, at the same time, he comes with certain risks.

The New York Yankees signed Masahiro Tanaka to a seven-year $155 million contract in 2014. He was then one of the best pitchers in the league having just come over from Japan.

He pitched a great rookie season, making the all-star team and posting a 2.77 ERA and throwing three complete games, including one complete game shutout.

Unfortunately, however in July of 2014 a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament was discovered and he missed six weeks of the season, narrowly avoiding Tommy John surgery.

It was recommended that he use rest and rehab as a solution to the problem and so far that has been relatively successful. In 2015 and 2016 he made 55 starts for the Yankees and posted a 3.26 ERA.

There is every chance that Tanaka’s UCL could literally blow at any time and that would mean surgery and losing him for 12-18 months.

The Yankees likely are just waiting to see what happens. If they begin talks about an extension now, they risk owing even more money to a pitcher who potentially could end up severely injured.

However, if they don’t as Cashman has said they will not, they risk losing their only great pitcher.

It’s an almost impossible situation. In this case however, it appears Cashman is doing the smart thing by not negotiating anything just yet.

Tanaka needs to show he can be healthy so the team doesn’t end up owing him millions that he may not be able to actually earn.

At the same time, if he has a great year, he’ll more than likely walk.

This is a difficult case but it seems that the Yankees are better off playing it safe than owing yet another player who may not be able to play and earn the millions promised to him.

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t getting any younger and his partially torn UCL is a liability. What will the New York Yankees do?

