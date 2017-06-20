Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘to think about’ All-Star Home Run Derby invite

Aaron Judge leads the MLB with 23 home runs, so it was only natural that the New York Yankees star would be invited to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

But the 25-year-old rookie sensation hasn’t made up his mind on whether or not he will participate in the midseason slugfest.

“I’m going to think about it for a while,” Judge said via the Associated Press. “I’m more focused on what I can do for the team right now, and we’ll see what I decide to do.”

The 6-foot-7 outfielder, who leads the American League in All-Star starter votes with 2.6 million votes, “Never really dreamed that it would actually happen,” Judge said of the dinger derby. “It was pretty surreal.”

The Home Run Derby will be held at Miami’s Marlins Park on July 10. The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton won last year with 20 home runs in the final. The 88th MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 11.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!