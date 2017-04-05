Yankees rookie Aaron Judge makes his teammate look like a toddler

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge can make just about anyone look small. But he made teammate Ronald Torreyes look like a Little Leaguer when they met at the plate during Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Rays.

Judge, listed at 6-foot-7, congratulated the 5-foot-8 Torres after the shortstop – hitting ninth in the order – took Rays righty Jake Odorizzi deep in the third inning. (That’s right, the 150-pound shortstop went yard, not the 280-pound slugger.)

“We don’t get to see Toe hit many home runs,” Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said, via MLB.com. “Whenever he hits one like that, everybody is super happy; not just me but the whole team.”

It was just the second homer in 82 career MLB games for Torreyes, who likely will be congratulating Judge far more often than Judge congratulates him following a homer this season. However, this instance was somewhat historic, according to a YES researcher:

Player 6'7" or taller scores on HR by player 5'8" or shorter

4-4-17 Judge 6-7 & Torreyes 5-8

5-10-90 Dennis Rasmussen 6-7 & Bip Roberts 5-7 — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 5, 2017

