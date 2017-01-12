New York Mets: Wheels Up! Zack Wheeler Avoids Arbitration

The New York Mets came to terms with Zack Wheeler on Wednesday in order to avoid arbitration with the right-hander. He is expected to return to the major leagues after missing the last two seasons due to injuries.

According to John Heyman, Zack Wheeler agreed to a one-year, $800K deal with the New York Mets and avoided arbitration. Since 2009, Wheeler went from a first round draft pick to long-time resident of the disabled list. As one injury resulted in another, his last pitch thrown in the major leagues dates back to 2014.

Zack Wheeler, mets settle at 800K. Hasn’t pitched since ’14 (but comin back) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2017

Wheeler broke into the major leagues two years following his trade from the San Francisco Giants. The Giants parted ways with their 2009 first round selection and sent him to the Mets in 2011. He debuted on July 18, 2013 and proceeded to go 7-5 with a 3.42 ERA.

The success of his rookie season prompted the Mets to keep him in the rotation. He pitched third in the rotation behind Bartolo Colon in his first, and only, full season in 2014.

Wheeler’s first of two serious setbacks occurred with an elbow injury prior to 2015. Consequently, he missed the entire season after undergoing necessary Tommy John surgery. On the verge of recovery, another serious injury in 2016 postponed his comeback to the major leagues. Following one start with the Class-A St. Lucie Mets, Wheeler fell victim to a strained flexor muscle and missed the rest of the season.

Impending Return

And now, it looks as if Wheeler will finally return to the major leagues after two years of absence. However, his expected return begs the question: what will be his role be in 2017?

Although the Mets own the most feared rotation in baseball (when healthy), their fifth spot is yet to be determined. As they battled to stay in contention late last season, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman played a major role in the Mets’ late-season rotation.

In the absence of Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, Lugo helped push New York to the Wild Card by going 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA. Likewise, Gsellman posted a 4-2 record with a 2.42 ERA since his debut on August 23, 2016. Both stepped up at the right time to become worthy candidates for the 2017 rotation.

Even if Wheeler can beat out his competition, the bullpen may prove a more realistic option. After nearly two years off of the mound, the Mets are understandably cautious with the workload they assign their right-hander. Eventually Wheeler might work back to the rotation, but pitching in relief will ease his return to a full workload.

An even bigger question for Wheeler is how will he perform once his comeback rolls around. Recovery is a phenomenon that affects everybody differently. Some comeback in matched or improved form, while a great many never regain their pre-surgery form. In any case, Wheeler is an interesting case to watch during Spring Training and the upcoming season.

