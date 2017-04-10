New York Mets: What Is Wrong with Steven Matz?

There is some disagreement concerning the exact nature of the injury to New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz. What’s wrong with him, and when will he be back?

Steven Matz has yet to throw an inning so far this season. He is currently dealing with a flexor strain in his left elbow, which has landed him on the disabled list to start the 2017 season. Matz is one of the most talented young pitchers that the New York Mets currently have on their roster.

According to Bob Klapisch of NorthJersey.com, the Mets are frustrated with Matz’s diagnosis. The team doctors apparently think that nothing is wrong with his elbow and are curious on why he is on the DL. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Matz, 25, pitched really well at the Major League level in 2016. In 132.1 innings, Matz posted a 3.40 ERA with 129 strikeouts. The young left-hander has looked impressive but has been hit with the injury bug multiple times in his first couple of seasons at the big league level.

The Mets have started the 2017 season with a 3-3 record, but their starting pitching has stayed consistent from last year. Currently the Mets’ starting rotation has posted a 2.86 ERA, good for sixth in all of baseball and third in the National League. The addition of Matz, whenever he is healthy, will make this dangerous rotation even scarier.

The question is what is really going on with Matz. The team clearly thinks that there is nothing wrong but whatever doctor Matz is seeing definitely thinks that there is something wrong. The even more confusing part is that there is not a timetable for his return at this time. The Mets will likely put more research into what is really wrong with Matz, so that they can get him back on the mound as soon as possible.

The Mets will be fine without Matz for the long-term but he is a nice addition to an already great rotation. With the talent that the Mets have in their rotation, it would not surprising to see them compete for the NL East title with the Washington Nationals. In order to keep pace with the Nationals, the Mets will need to have Matz healthy and the rest of the rotation will still need to pitch as well as they are pitching right now.

Steven Matz may or may not be hurt. His flexor strain in the left elbow may be a cover up for something bigger, but who knows. Only time will tell whether Matz is really hurt or if there is another underlying issue.

