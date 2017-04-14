New York Mets: Should Michael Conforto Start Every Day?

While the New York Mets are jam packed with players in their outfield, Michael Conforto continues to prove why Flushing, Queens is the only place he should be.

When he jumped onto the scene in 2015 with New York, Michael Conforto has shown flashes of brilliance ever since. Having gone through hardships last year, and eventually being sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas to find his swing, it was always a matter of time before Conforto would get his chance to play full-time with the New York Mets. Is that time now?

A young lefty bat who has power and could hit it to any part of the field, he has proven in his limited amount of chances this season that he can handle himself and continue to play well. But for a young player, playing time is not only the biggest problem, but the biggest necessity as well.

With left field being stationed by an MVP candidate in Yoenis Cespedes, that leaves center and right field for Conforto, who has company to say the least. With Jay Bruce in right field, who is a 30+ home run candidate every year and owed $13 million for 2017, he will be given every opportunity to keep his job. That leaves center field as the most intriguing spot to put Conforto, who again has company.

With Curtis Granderson in his final year of a four-year, $60 million deal, he has some upside as well. Another powerful bat and veteran leader for New York, he could either bat leadoff, or anywhere from the cleanup spot to the bottom half of the order. Hitting 30 home runs in 2016, his batting average has always been his major downfall.

With Conforto’s bat being his most prized possession, his glove has always been the talk as to why you cannot heavily rely on him. But after a strong showing in center field for the 2016 season, he has shown that he can play the position.

Starting only five games in center field last year, through a total of 39 innings, his fielding percentage was a perfect 1.000. While Bruce and Granderson have the starting positions as of now, Juan Lagares, fresh off his DL stint, has by far the best glove and arm of any of the Mets outfielders.

Should New York keep Conforto on the bench and let him be a pinch hitter/sporadic starter for the rest of the season? Should they send him down to Las Vegas and let him play every day? Should they put contracts and intangibles aside and let him start every day?

While playing time is key for any player, it is especially critical for a younger player. The Mets are in a position this year where they are trying to not only win a division, but win a World Series for the first time since 1986. (Top Gun was the highest grossing movie that year with $356.8 million, by the way.)

Per the New York Post, a talent evaluator from one NL East team had this to say in regards to Conforto and his playing time:

“Conforto needs to play. Every team wants a young hitter like Conforto in their lineup.”

Starting Conforto in center field would be the best way to utilize him. It would not only give him his playing time, it would also allow him to continue his development as a defensive player as well. It would also give the Mets another power bat and option on the bench with Granderson, who proved the doubters wrong who said he couldn’t play center field anymore.

Either way, whether you want to start him or keep him on the bench, both Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson will be free agents after the season. With Granderson more than likely not returning next season, Conforto will be a starter at the age of 25. Whether it’s in center field or right field, that is still to be determined. Can New York afford to keep one of their best bats on the bench?

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!