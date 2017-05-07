New York Mets: Matt Harvey suspended for three days

The New York Mets have suspended pitcher Matt Harvey for three days for violation of club rules

The New York Mets have had a rough start to their season with injuries. Now, it just got a little rougher with a club suspension. Matt Harvey is working his way back after undergoing surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Now, he’s being suspended for three days without pay and will not be making his scheduled start today.

Matt Harvey has been suspended for three days without pay for violation of club rules. He has been sent home. Adam Wilk starts today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

“We’ll keep it in-house, the way it’s supposed to be,” Terry Collins says of Matt Harvey’s suspension. The Mets will not reveal details. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

Terry Collins is having a team meeting right now to address the Matt Harvey situation with the Mets clubhouse. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

Matt Harvey’s suspension technically began yesterday, running through Monday. Mets will make a 40-man move shortly to clear space for Wilk. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

Harvey had to do something pretty bad in order for him to be suspended for the next three days without pay. It also probably wasn’t something he only did, he had to be a repeat offender for something.

Wilk hasn’t made an appearance in the big leagues since 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched in AAA for the Tampa Bay Rays organization before being signed by the Mets in the off-season.

In AAA Las Vegas, Wilk was 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA in six starts so far this season.

Harvey thus far this season is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts.

Hopefully for the New York Mets and Harvey, they can move on from this and Harvey can come back in three days and follow all of the rules and pitch better for a club that desperately needs a good Matt Harvey with Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on the shelf with injuries. The Mets have questions about their rotation depth and this doesn’t help things.

It also begs the question, could they trade Harvey before he reaches free agency at the end of next year? This suspension adds to their past issues between club and player. Of course Harvey needs to pitch better in order to get his value up so they can even consider getting good value for him.

I don’t think this is the last you hear about this. Let’s see what comes out over the next few days.

