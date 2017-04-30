New York Mets: Lack of Faith in Jeurys Familia?

Do the New York Mets lack faith in closer Jeurys Familia?

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia picked up his first save of the year yesterday. It wouldn’t be a big deal if he hadn’t been suspended for the first 15 games for a domestic violence incident. It also wouldn’t have been as big a deal if not for what happened the night before against the Nationals.

The Mets had lost 10 of 11 coming into this huge weekend series that the Mets have a chance to sweep today. “Panic City” was in full effect if you look at the back pages of the paper or turn on sports talk radio around New York City.

Familia loaded the bases on Friday night with two out and a two run lead. With Bryce Harper coming up, Terry Collins decided to pull Familia and bring in lefty reliever Josh Edgin. Edgin got Harper out and the Mets got an important win.

“I know the game and I know we have to try and get the first game,” Familia said Saturday after going out and pitching a perfect ninth for his first save of the 2017 season. “I understand.”

The Mets have to get Familia rolling. Part of the reason why the Mets have made the postseason the past couple of years is because Familia has been so dominant.

“It was very important for a lot of reasons. We talked today and he went back out and pitched like we know he can,” Collins said. “We are very, very excited to get him on the right track and move forward.”

Collins is correct. The New York Mets need to move forward. Familia and Addison Reed are an excellent combination at the end of a game, one of the best in baseball today.

GM Sandy Alderson didnt exactly show a ton of support for Familia after Friday night.

“As of right now, do we have a closer?” Alderson asked. “You tell me.”

Alderson has been known to stir the pot at times in the press since becoming the GM of the Mets. He isn’t one to hold his tongue about what he’s thinking about certain players at times. The whole team struggling and with so many injuries, I’m not sure how totally fair it is to call out Familia at a time like this. It’s not his fault the team wasn’t hitting, nor pitching well.

I think the fact that Familia got the save yesterday can help restore a bit of order. For the Mets, even with all the injuries, they need to turn the tide. Maybe yesterday, with Familia getting his first save, can restore some normalcy. Otherwise, it could be a rough summer in Queens.

