New York Mets History: Gil Hodges Comes Back to the Big Apple

Gil Hodges made his mark in New York Mets history, leading the 1969 Mets to an improbable World Series title. It was on this day in 1962 that he first became a part of the organization.

During his time with the Dodgers, Gil Hodges was a star. Part of a formidable lineup along with Duke Snider and Roy Campanella, Hodges was one of the premier power hitters in his time. From 1949 through 1959, he made made the All Star Game eight times, won three Gold Gloves, and hit at least 22 home runs each year.

However, once the 1960’s rolled around, Hodges was reduced to a backup role. After spending the next two seasons on the Dodgers bench, he was left unprotected in the expansion draft, where the New York Mets selected him with the 14th pick. Then, on this day in 1962, New York signed Hodges to a contract worth $33,000.

Hodges was once again in a bench role with the Mets, but he rediscovered his batting stroke. In 142 plate appearances, Hodges had a solid .252/.331/.472 batting line, hitting nine home runs, including the first homer in franchise history. However, he made a far bigger impact in a leadership role with the franchise. Essentially serving as a player/coach, he helped lead the expansion squad, serving as a veteran mentor on the struggling Mets.

That leadership displayed by Hodges was noted throughout the game. In fact, on May 27, 1963, Hodges was traded to the Washington Senators for Jim Piersall, so that he could take over as their manager. He would spend five years managing the Senators before he was traded back to the Mets for Bill Deheny and $100,000.

In this second time with the Mets, Hodges became a part of team lore. In 1969, after the team had failed to finish any higher than ninth in the standings, chased down the Cubs over the final month of the season and made the postseason. There, they shocked the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles, winning the World Series in five games.

Hodges teams continued to play well, finishing above .500 in each of the next two seasons. Unfortunately, his life came to a sudden end during Spring Training in 1972, when he suffered a heart attack after playing a round of golf with his coaches. He fell backwards and hit his head hard on the sidewalk, furthering the medical problems. Rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead twenty minutes after arriving.

Gil Hodges made an impact upon the New York Mets that will never be forgotten. On this day in 1962, he began his time with the franchise.

