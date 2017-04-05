Mets fan who unleashed epic rant rewarded with free tickets to game

The New York Mets’ fan who lost his mind when he was unable to make it to the team’s home opener Monday due to public transportation problems will get to see his beloved Amazins’, courtesy of an unlikely assist.

The problems started when Frank Fleming saw the delays on trains that were part of his route to Citi Field due to a derailment. He went on an epic rant.

The good folks at Excedrin, however, felt for his plight and stepped up to the plate. Yes, the headache pill company.

Per the New York Daily News:

“Excedrin saw Frank Fleming’s opening day headache video and felt his pain,” Scott Yacovino, Senior Brand Manager Excedrin, told the newspaper. “We’re giving Frank tickets to Friday night’s game, a private car and some Excedrin just in case his opening day headache remains. While we can’t guarantee a victory, we can guarantee he won’t have another headache trying to get there.”

Fleming, a 41-year-old from New Jersey, did make it to part of the Mets’ 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves. However, his tantrum caught the eyes of the Internet and Excedrin has provided the Rx.

“I can’t believe it,” Fleming told the News. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!