Negro Leagues History: Leon Day Throws Opening Day No Hitter

Leon Day was one of the great pitchers in the history of the Negro Leagues. On this day in 1946, he threw a no hitter on Opening Day.

Typically, when one thinks about Opening Day no hitters, the list begins and ends with Bob Feller. It is understandable, as the Cleveland Indians hurler has been the only pitcher in the history of the Major Leagues to throw a no hitter on Opening Day. However, it is important to note that his accomplishment is in MLB history.

The reason for the distinction is because Feller did not fire the only Opening Day no hitter. That is because, on this day in 1946, Leon Day fired a no hitter of his own, taking down the Philadelphia Stars on Opening Day in the Negro Leagues. It was an impressive outing for Day. In all, he allowed three baserunners, with just one walk while his defense made two errors behind him. This would also be the final nine inning no hitter in Negro League history.

Making the start all the more impressive was that it was Day’s first outing in over two years. Following the 1943 campaign, Day had been drafted into service during World War Two. He would be stationed in France for most of the war, first at Utah Beach and then further inland.

The no hitter would not be the end of Day’s success that year. Although record keeping in the Negro League was notoriously haphazard, and despite pitching with a sore arm, Day is credited with leading the league in wins, complete games, and strikeouts. He ended the season by pitching two games in the Negro League World Series, where his Newark Eagles defeated the Kansas City Monarchs in seven games.

It is uncertain as to how great Day was just by his statistics. The incomplete records have him listed with a 67-29 record, although historians believe that Day won at least 300 games. Of course, Negro League teams did a great deal of barnstorming, and the players would travel overseas to compete as well. Day’s greatness, as evident as it was by reading the tales of his outings, just cannot be quantified in easily digestible statistics.

One thing is for certain however – Leon Day threw a no hitter on Opening Day in 1946. In doing so, the Negro league legend joined another legend in Bob Feller.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!