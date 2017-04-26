Nationals SS Trea Turner hits for cycle vs Rockies
DENVER (AP) Trea Turner has hit for the third cycle in Washington Nationals history against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
Turner also has a career-high seven RBIs on a cold night in the Mile High City. He had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh.
It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.
Overall, this was the ninth cycle in Expos/Nationals history.
In addition, Turner’s seven RBIs are tied for the second-most in a single game in Nationals history.
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!