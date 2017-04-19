Nationals’ Ross set for season debut vs. Braves (Apr 19, 2017)

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals are finally in position to use a fifth starter, and they decided it’s time to drop Joe Ross into the rotation.

The right-hander will make his season debut when he starts Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series against Atlanta. The Braves will send ace Julio Teheran (1-0, 0.95 ERA) to the mound for his fourth start of the season.

Washington won the opening game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday, ending Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and handing the Braves their first loss in new Sun Trust Park.

The early-season schedule permitted Washington to use a four-man rotation for the first two weeks. Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Tanner Roark and Max Scherzer each made three starts. But now that the club is embarking on a 10-game road trip, the fifth starter is a necessity.

“We did indeed miss Joe,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “The move we made to protect Joe kind of hurt us. Hopefully we don’t have to do much more protecting of Joe and, if we do, we’ll deal with it when we get there.”

Ross went 7-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 19 starts last season. But he went on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and missed 66 games. He came back and pitched three games in September.

Ross began the season in Triple-A Syracuse. In two minor league starts, he went 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 9 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking three.

“Joe went down and performed well, especially at the end, which is what we hoped,” Baker said. “I went down one time and pouted, which wasn’t the best thing to do. I didn’t see the overall big picture at the time. I urge my players not to do what I did.”

In two career starts against Atlanta, Ross is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA. He has allowed 11 hits and five runs in 7 1/3 innings against the Braves.

Teheran has produced a quality start in each of his first three outings this year. He did not allow an earned run in his first two starts but received a pair of no-decisions. He got his first win of the season on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

Teheran has not had great success against the Nationals. In three career starts, he is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA. He has allowed 11 runs in 18 innings with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.

The Braves are close to getting catcher Tyler Flowers and left fielder Matt Kemp back from injuries.

Flowers strained his right hamstring on Sunday but was able to pinch-hit on Tuesday. He could be able to catch again on Wednesday.

Kemp, who strained his right hamstring on April 8, will play a rehab game at Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday before returning to the Atlanta roster on Thursday.

“We hope to get Matt back and get the offense going even more than we have,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, who has reached base in each of his past 10 plate appearances, said, “We’re giving ourselves opportunities. The last five games, it worked out. (Tuesday) it didn’t.”

