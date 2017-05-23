Nationals recall RHP Ross to make start against Mariners

WASHINGTON (AP) The Washington Nationals have brought up pitcher Joe Ross from the minors to start against the Seattle Mariners.

The Nationals made the move to have Ross start Tuesday night.

Ross is 1-0 with a 7.47 ERA over three previous starts for Washington. He faces Seattle after allowing four earned runs over 13 innings in his last two outings at Triple-A Syracuse.

Washington optioned outfielder Brian Goodwin to Triple-A.

