Nationals host Pirates in tune-up series for postseason (Sep 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON — The National League East champion Washington Nationals enter their final regular-season series preparing for their fourth playoff appearance since 2012.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, heading into their last series of 2017, will do so with an eye on the 2018 campaign.

While both teams are headed in different directions, each will be deliberate with its rotation when the four-game series begins Thursday night at Nationals Park.

The Nationals (95-63) will start Edwin Jackson (5-6, 5.40 ERA overall), who may not make the postseason roster. Washington will then use top starters Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Gio Gonzalez for playoff tune-ups in the last three games.

Washington, which has never advanced past the first round of the playoffs, will open the National League Division Series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 6.

“I think that the intensity will pick up obviously as the season winds down and the second season starts,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan this week.

The Pirates (73-85) will send righty Ivan Nova (11-14, 4.14 ERA) to the mound for his last start of the year. Nova is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts in his career against Washington, with the most recent outing in 2016. On Friday, he gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings during a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday, is 2-for-6 against Nova in his career, while Nationals reserve outfielder Alejandro De Aza is an eye-popping 7-for-10.

Jackson is 10-3 with a 3.71 ERA in his career against the Pirates in 21 games, including 8-3, 3.61 in 15 starts. He was the loser Friday in New York against the Mets when he gave up eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

“When things aren’t going your way, you can’t fold,” he said. “You can’t lose confidence.”

Jackson came out of the bullpen to face the Pirates on June 7, giving up four hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings in his major league season debut while pitching for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Pirates won two of three games when the teams met May 16-18 in Pittsburgh.

One of the Pirates who is finishing strong is outfielder Starling Marte, who was suspended 80 games earlier this season for violating baseball’s policy prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs. Marte (.268) collected at least two hits in five of the past seven games, and he is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

“It’s taken him awhile,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s been fun to watch, and I’m happy it’s happening for him.”

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who could be in his final season with the Pirates, had a grand slam and eight RBIs at home Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. It was his first grand slam in a major league career that began in 2009. That year, he hit three homers in a game against Washington in Pittsburgh.

“It has been on his bucket list. He’s done a lot of wonderful things here on the North Shore,” Hurdle said of the slam.

Former Washington reliever Felipe Rivero got his 20th save Wednesday as the Pirates beat the visiting Orioles 5-3.

Harper, 24, returned Tuesday after missing 41 games with a hyperextended left knee that he injured Aug. 12 at home against the San Francisco Giants. He started for the second game in a row Wednesday in Philadelphia and got his first hit since his return from the injury in the Nationals’ 7-5 loss to the Phillies.