Nationals’ Harper comes off DL, will start vs. Phillies

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. Harper could come off the disabled list and return to the Washington Nationals' lineup Monday night on Sept. 25 in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Washington Nationals have activated Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list after the outfielder missed 42 games with a knee injury.

Harper was starting in right field and batting second in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

”He’s like a kid on the first day of Little League today,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. ”He’s excited. We’re excited. We’re just going to be a conscience for him on when he has had enough or needs more.”

Harper hyperextended his left knee while falling over first base during a rainy game on Aug. 12.

The five-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP originally was expected to return Monday in the series opener. That was delayed when he suffered from flu-like symptoms.

”I’m pain free. I wouldn’t be out there playing now or playing in the postseason,” Harper said. ”It’s something where if I weren’t pain free, I would see you guys next year.”

The Nationals will open a best-of-five Division Series at home on Oct. 6.

