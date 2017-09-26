Nationals’ Harper comes off DL, will start vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Washington Nationals have activated Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list after the outfielder missed 42 games with a knee injury.

Harper was starting in right field and batting second in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

”He’s like a kid on the first day of Little League today,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. ”He’s excited. We’re excited. We’re just going to be a conscience for him on when he has had enough or needs more.”

Harper hyperextended his left knee while falling over first base during a rainy game on Aug. 12.

The five-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP originally was expected to return Monday in the series opener. That was delayed when he suffered from flu-like symptoms.

”I’m pain free. I wouldn’t be out there playing now or playing in the postseason,” Harper said. ”It’s something where if I weren’t pain free, I would see you guys next year.”

The Nationals will open a best-of-five Division Series at home on Oct. 6.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball