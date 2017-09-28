Nationals fall to Phillies, gear up for Cubs in playoffs (Sep 27, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Aaron Altherr went 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in two runs and scored the go-ahead run as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Wednesday.

For the Nationals, who clinched the NL East more than two weeks ago, Wednesday’s most significant action occurred in St. Louis. That’s where the Cubs beat the Cardinals to wrap up the NL Central and ensure they will play Washington in the NL Division Series starting Oct. 6.

Washington starter Tanner Roark (13-11) struggled with command, walking five hitters and allowing six earned runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Roark is not likely to start in the NLDS, with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez as the Nationals’ top options.

Bryce Harper was 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in his second game since returning from a hyperextended left knee.

Altherr tied the game at 5 with his triple to right in the fifth inning. He later scored when Odubel Herrera doubled to center.

Rookie Yacksel Rios (1-0) got his first career victory, getting two outs in the fifth in relief of starter Mark Leiter Jr.

Phillies relievers threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings after recording four perfect innings in Tuesday’s win. Hector Neris worked a perfect ninth for his 20th consecutive save conversion and 26th in 29 opportunities overall.

In their last 30 games dating back to Aug. 27, the Phillies bullpen has posted a 2.52 ERA.

Michael A. Taylor went 3-for-5 and hit his 18th homer of the season in the fourth off Leiter. Trea Turner reached base all five times and recorded his 44th stolen base of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Brian Goodwin, who’s been out since Aug. 13 with a strained groin, will go to the Florida Instructional League this weekend with the goal of getting at-bats that could allow him to Washington’s postseason roster.

”Goody appears to be kind of on target to maybe be available in the first round,” manager Dusty Baker said.

2B Daniel Murphy returned to Washington’s lineup after missing the past two games with a sore hamstring.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Washington returns to start its final series of the regular season at home on Thursday night against the Pirates. Edwin Jackson (5-6, 5.40 ERA) will get the start. Jackson is 10-3 with a 3.71 ERA lifetime against the Pirates. Ivan Nova (11-14, 4.14) starts for Pittsburgh.

Phillies: After an off day Thursday, Philadelphia will finish its schedule with three home games against the Mets. On Friday night, it will be Ben Lively (3-7, 4.35 ERA) making his final appearance of 2017. Matt Harvey (5-6, 6.60) starts for New York.

—

