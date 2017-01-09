National Championship Matchup: San Francisco Giants Players from Clemson and Alabama

With the hype of the national championship game between Clemson and Alabama tonight, we thought we’d take a look at some of the history between those universities and the San Francisco Giants.

Over the years the San Francisco Giants have drafted six players from the University of Alabama and 12 from Clemson University.

Most recently was in the 2016 draft when the San Francisco Giants selected Alex Bostic from Clemson University in the 10th round. The last time they drafted anyone from the University of Alabama was in 2012 with the 16th round selection of Ian Gardeck.

Gardeck was moving up the ranks as a relief pitcher before getting injured and missing all of the 2016 season after having Tommy John surgery. He is currently listed on the Giants 40-man roster according to MLB.com, so hopefully the righty can re-establish himself in 2017.

The most prominent player from either university for the San Francisco Giants right now is outfielder Steven Duggar. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Clemson University and is currently listed as the Giants 10th best prospect by MLB.com.

Duggar split last year between High-A and Double-A where he hit a combined .302 with 10 home runs, 78 runs, and 15 stolen bases in 587 plate appearances. He hit .321 with a .391 on-base-percentage during his 60 games in Double-A.

With the Giants in need of an outfielder its possible Duggar makes his debut in 2017 if he continues to hit at that pace, but most likely we won’t see him until 2018.

Tonight is obviously a big night in the college football world with Alabama and Clemson playing for the national championship. I’m sure all of these guys will be watching and rooting for their respective schools.

The ending of college football season also gets us a little closer to the start of baseball season, which gets me really excited.

Enjoy the national championship game tonight knowing that spring is right around the corner!

