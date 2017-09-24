Murphy homers in 10th to lift Nationals over Mets (Sep 23, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Daniel Murphy homered in the 10th inning and the Nationals bullpen followed Stephen Strasburg with five scoreless innings, lifting Washington over the New York Mets 4-3 on Saturday night after Noah Syndergaard’s return.

Murphy led off the 10th with his 23rd home run of the season, taking reliever Jacob Rhame (0-1) deep with a shot that clanked off the home-run apple in center field. It was Murphy’s ninth homer against the Mets, and he is hitting .393 (53 for 135) with 35 RBIs in 37 games versus his former team.

Syndergaard (1-2) started for New York and pitched a scoreless inning. It was his first action in the majors since partially tearing his right lat muscle on April 30. Matt Harvey took over for New York and allowed three runs in four innings.

Strasburg struck out six over five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits. Sammy Solis (1-0) got the win.

Sean Doolittle pitched the 10th for Washington, completing his 20th save in 20 chances since being acquired from Oakland.