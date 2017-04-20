Mookie Betts struck out for the first time since last September

Mookie Betts couldn’t avoid striking out forever, but it sure seemed like it until last night.

Betts struck out swinging in the fourth inning of Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, his first punchout in 129 at-bats dating back to Sept. 12 — when he struck out looking against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to USA Today, Betts’ streak was the longest since Juan Pierre went 147 plate appearances without striking out in 2004. The expansion-era record is 223 consecutive strikeout-free plate appearances by the Phillies’ Dave Cash in 1976.

Mookie Betts has snapped a streak of 129 PA without a strikeout, the longest by a Red Sox since Denny Doyle (159 in 1975; via @EliasSports). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 20, 2017

During his streak of 129 plate appearances without a strikeout, Mookie Betts batted .353 (41-for-116) and faced 57 different pitchers: pic.twitter.com/zpaYfy83X6 — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 20, 2017

Despite the whiff, Betts, still just 24 years old, is batting .347 this season. We’re guessing this isn;t the start of a trend.

That said: Sorry we jinxed you before the game, Mookie.

