MLB Trade Deadline Preview: American League Central

The American League Central has been fairly close all year. However, as the top teams begin to distance themselves, it will lead to some interesting decisions at the MLB trade deadline.

Heading into the 2017 campaign, every team in the American League Central, aside from the Chicago White Sox, had designs on contending for the division. However, given the moves in the offseason, and their performance last year, it appeared as though the Cleveland Indians were clearly the class of the Central, if not the American League as a whole.

However, as we approach the middle of June, it is the Minnesota Twins who are atop the division, with the Indians and Tigers hovering around the .500 mark. The Royals have played well in spurts, but have not been able to get close enough to be a threat. The White Sox, meanwhile, have struggled of late, dropping to the basement after a hot start to the season.

With the top teams clustered together, and all close to that .500 mark, it could still give hope for the Royals and White Sox. Both teams will face difficult decisions at the MLB trade deadline, although those decisions may be harder in Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Tigers will have to take a close look in the mirror and decide what direction they want to take going forward.

Let’s take a closer look at the biggest needs around the American League Central at the 2017 MLB trade deadline.

Chicago White Sox: Adding young talent

The Chicago White Sox did a great job this offseason in their trades of Adam Eaton and Chris Sale. They need to continue that brilliance at the MLB trade deadline this year.

A team in desperate need of young talent, they did a great job of improving their farm system. They acquired Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Yoan Moncada, amongst others, a great step to improving their future. However, they are certainly not done.

Heading into the deadline, the White Sox have a few players that could be of interest for contending teams. Players like Todd Frazier and Jose Quintana could get the White Sox a solid haul, although one has to wonder how much Quintana’s trade value has suffered due to his rough 2017 campaign. Likewise, with pieces like David Robertson and Anthony Swarzak in the bullpen, the White Sox have pieces that contenders could want.

Chicago appears to have the nucleus of a solid young roster. Moncada and Tim Anderson should be the White Sox double play combination for years to come. Giolito and Kopech could be a solid one-two punch atop the rotation, if they develop as expected. But they still need more pieces.

The Chicago White Sox will likely put up the for sale sign soon. When they do, the resulting moves could pay dividends in the near future.

Kansas City Royals: Young pitching

The Kansas City Royals are refusing to wave the white flag on the 2017 season. However, unless a lot changes, it is time to focus on the future.

With a great deal of their roster set for free agency after this season, and their struggles all year, it makes sense for the Royals to sell. They would certainly have players that would be of interest to contending teams. Jason Vargas has been one of the best pitchers in the game this year, while Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Eric Hosmer would all have tremendous value as possible upgrades around the game.

Those pieces could give the Royals what they desperately need – young pitching. Despite sending quite a few high draft picks on arms, the results have been disastrous. Kyle Zimmer is an injury waiting to happen, and one has to wonder if he will ever reach the majors. Eric Skoglund and Josh Staumont are their top pitching prospects, but may be back of the rotation starters at best.

A team that desperately misses Yordano Ventura, the Royals need that young arm to pair with Danny Duffy. While the farm system itself is uncharacteristically barren, the Royals have the pieces to change that in a hurry. In doing so, they may be looking to open another window of contention, albeit with a vastly different look than the team they had in 2014 through 2016.

The Kansas City Royals could be one of the more interesting teams at the MLB trade deadline. They just need to make the right decision.

Detroit Tigers: Bullpen

Seemingly every year, the Detroit Tigers bullpen is a dumpster fire. 2017 is not an exception.

While the Tigers need pitching as a whole if they want to contend, the bullpen has been a complete disaster. The typically steady Francisco Rodriguez has faltered this season, losing his closer spot as Justin Wilson has stepped in. Shane Greene and Alex Wilson have been solid, but the rest of the relief corps has been a disaster.

For the season, the Tigers bullpen has posted a 4.90 ERA heading into last night’s action, 28th in baseball. Amazingly, that is not the worst in the American League, or even in their own division (more on that coming). Yet, this has been a problem that just has not gone away, and may have even cost the Tigers a title or two in the past decade.

An aging ballclub whose window may well be closing, the Tigers need to start thinking about a rebuild of their own. If they go that route, addressing those issues in the bullpen, and the rotation for that matter, would be a great place to start. A strong bullpen can mask a number of flaws, and could help bring the Tigers back to contention.

One of these years, the Detroit Tigers will fix their bullpen problems. It has to happen eventually, right?

Cleveland Indians: Starting pitching

In theory, the Cleveland Indians starting pitching should be solid, with the same staff as they had last year. Instead, they have struggled, and have been a major part of the Indians inconsistency this year.

Carlos Carrasco has been solid this year, and one has to expect that Corey Kluber will return to form. However, the rest of the starting rotation has been fairly disastrous. Aside from the surprising performance of Mike Clevinger, who is back to the minors, no one else to make a start for the Indians has an ERA+ above 90.

It has gotten to the point where Danny Salazar was demoted to the bullpen before going on the disabled list with shoulder soreness. Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin have taken a major step backwards after a strong 2016. Cleveland needs a great deal of help.

They do not even need a top of the rotation starter. Getting someone to solidify the back end of the rotation would go a long way to helping the Tribe vault back into contention. The offense has been solid, and with their stellar bullpen, all they need are five or six solid innings. Unfortunately, they have been unable to get even that from most of their starters.

Once the Indians begin to fire on all cylinders, they could be a frightening team. If they add another starter at the MLB trade deadline, that could be the missing piece they need.

Minnesota Twins: Bullpen

At this point, we almost have to consider the Minnesota Twins to be contenders. The leaders of the American League Central, they are not showing any signs of going away, as they have instead recaptured their 2015 form.

That is not to say that the Twins are without holes. Minnesota has virtually no power aside from Miguel Sano and Brian Dozier. The starting rotation is essentially Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios, and praying for the best. Yet, for all of the problems in Minnesota, it is the bullpen that could use the most work.

In an era when bullpens are of extreme importance, the Twins relief corps has been a disaster. They rank last in the majors with a 5.28 bullpen ERA. Opponents have a .273/.344/.458 batting line against Minnesota relievers, again the worst in the game. It makes one wonder how they are still able to remain atop the division.

The Twins have had several bright spots in the bullpen this year. Brandon Kintzler has emerged as a competent option as their closer. Craig Breslow and Taylor Rogers have been solid as left handed options. But the Twins bullpen has been bad enough where backup catcher Chris Gimenez has made four appearances this year as a reliever. The Twins bullpen needs help.

One of the biggest surprises of the 2017 season, the Minnesota Twins are in position to make the postseason. Shoring up that bullpen could be a step in that direction.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!