MLB Top 125 Prospects: 75-51

After reviewing each system’s top 10 prospects, who are the top 125 MLB prospects?

An Introduction

Our minor league top 125 prospect list is coordinated by Benjamin Chase, one of our contributors at Call To The Pen.

He has poured over thousands of minor league games over the course of the year via milb.tv along with speaking with a number of team and independent scouts. He presented his team top 10 lists starting in November and finishing in December of 2016. Those lists and this top 125 list are based out of those conversations and his own personal scouting.

Each slide will feature five players with a brief write up, a link to their position on the team top 10, where Ben put out a more detailed write up on each player, unless that player did not make the team top 10, at which point, Ben will have a more detailed write up.

In general, the exact ranking is less intensive at the lower levels of the rankings. At the top levels, the top 50, the order of each player was considered fairly carefully, but in general, after about 75, the players are more in tiers and ranked within their tier, so don’t worry too much if your favorite guy is 101 versus 99, but 101 versus 50 could lead to some discussion, and feel free to comment with any questions you may have in the comments section below as we go along!

Let’s get started with today’s group of 25, 51-75!!

Urena and Franklin Barreto were the gems of the Blue Jays’ 2012 international signing period, and they have shown to have picked two elite players in those two, very possibly keeping the best true shortstop of the pair when they traded Barreto to Oakland in the Josh Donaldson deal. Urena is very skilled defensively, but his offensive skills are more average across the board. He’s still building his strike zone judgement, and as he builds those skills, he could see his other skills certainly play up quite a bit.

Kilome matured into his body significantly in 2015-2016, and the results showed heavily on the mound in 2016 as his triple-digit fastball became more of a real weapon rather than just a throwing dart sort of pitch. He has learned to take away velocity with effectiveness in order to add movement and location to the pitch. His secondary stuff is still a work in progress, but he showed much better location with both, which allowed them to play up in spite of their overall movement still needing work. Kilome has the ceiling of a future ace, but his secondary stuff still has a long way to go. He would be an elite bullpen arm if that’s the route he ends up as well.

Mateo has always had one ridiculous skill – his speed. Mateo still maintains that legit 80-grade speed on the the 20-to-80 grade scouting scale, which is one of maybe a dozen guys in all the minor leagues with such a grade. His struggles outside of that have led to slow progression up the minor league system. While his speed allows him to cover plenty of ground in the field, his actions at shortstop were less than fluid, and though he has a plus arm, the Yankees moved him to second base when they acquired Gleyber Torres, and that seemed to be a very positive fit. Mateo’s offensive profile still remains raw as he needs to build his strike zone judgement to better access his raw power, which should be able to get 10-15 home runs as he develops. He could end up a guy that is a pinch runner that can play around the infield if those skills never build.

Ibanez was the lone teenager on Cuba’s 2013 WBC team, yet he looked like he belonged and nothing like the youngest player on the team. The Rangers were happy to sign Ibanez when he defected in 2015, and he made his debut in 2016. He’s already made his way to AA ball, showing excellent hitting ability. Many compare his hitting ability to Howie Kendrick both offensively and defensively, with good contact skills offensively and solid, albeit not elite, defensive skills at second base. Ibanez may be due for a position change with Rougned Odor ahead of him in Texas, but his bat should get him in the Ranger lineup sooner rather than later.

Gohara got a ton of publicity as the Arizona Fall League season built as he consistently topped triple digits in short stints with his fastball, and not just showing velocity, but also showing the exceptional movement on the pitch as well. Gohara typically sits more 92-95 while touching 98 in starts typically, which is still quite premium velocity from the left side. He dropped roughly 30 pounds with a big-time workout program before 2016, and that increased athleticism allowed him to be able to repeat his delivery much better, allowing for a better walk rate as well. He’ll be moved up to the Cal League this year, and the notorious hitter’s league will be a test for his elite raw stuff.

Pint was a guy who was known nationally even before the draft as he was being profiled by Jeff Passan for his book “The Arm” (a great read, by the way, if you haven’t had a chance). He is an excellent athlete that played basketball until his senior year along with baseball and can run his fastball into triple digits, which got plenty of attention. He was widely considered the top right-handed high school arm in the 2016 draft, and he fit the recent mold of Rockies pitchers, along with Jeff Hoffman, acquired from the Blue Jays, and Jon Gray – flame throwing pitchers with excellent secondary stuff who hope to beat the thin Colorado air with pure stuff. He has been noted to get excitable and get off with his command due to overthrowing more than an issue with his mechanics, which tend to be very solid overall.

Rutherford came into the 2016 high school season as one of the more highly-regarded high school hitters, but a fairly stagnant season along with his advanced age (he’s older than a number of guys who were drafted in 2015 out of high school) dropped him down many draft boards. The Yankees were glad to pick him up in the middle of the first round, and they saw excellent production from Rutherford a short time. He was able to move up to advanced rookie level and continue to hit. He’s already at his physical projection, so he’ll be expected to move quickly, and he’s likely a left field only player going forward, so he’ll have to hit at a high level to continue showing well, but so far, so good on both accounts.

Reid-Foley was one of those “helium” prospects we hear about every draft season, a guy who was rising late in the process, going from nearly off the board coming into the summer showcase season before his senior season to a 2nd round selection. He has a unique delivery that has some concerned he may end up in the bullpen, but he does repeat it very well with excellent athleticism. He has a four pitch mix, though he seldom uses his curve ball. Reid-Foley took big steps forward as he built up innings this season and should see advanced minors in 2017.

The big righty worked his way all the way to the majors in 2016, putting him on the radar for many people who were unaware of him before 2016. He had Tommy John surgery in 2014, and after spending 2015 as a sort of recovery season, he opened 2016 in AA and really did well moving up the line to the big leagues. He can touch triple digits with his fastball and has excellent plane on all of his pitches from his 6’7 frame, working low in the zone. He has the upside as an elite reliever, but he could work well as a mid-rotation starter with some upside as more in the rotation if he continues to produce as he adds more innings.

Still younger than many of the high schoolers drafted in the 2016 draft, Soroka was a fixture the entire 2016 season in the rotation at full-season low-A. Soroka is not a guy with elite velocity by any means, but he has an elite ability to mix his pitches and definitely an exceptional ability to locate his pitches and miss barrels, as he’s allowed only 3 home runs in his 177 minor league innings so far. Soroka has tremendous mental make up and he is a guy who may not get the publicity of many pitchers who have a fastball with more velocity or breaking pitches that leave hitters weak in the knees, but he is a guy who could be a tremendous #2/3 starter due to his ability to stay ahead of hitters on the mound at such a young age.

Smith is one of those guys who has always looked the part of a big-time slugger, but his production never really got to that level until this season. Smith instead has always been a guy who could hit .300+ with an excellent quick swing and tremendous strike zone judgement that allows him to take plenty of walks and keep his strikeouts in check. Smith is also a very highly regarded defender at first base, with one scout I talked to calling him the best defensive first baseman in the minor leagues. One of the very common comparisons I got for what to expect for Smith was former Met John Olerud, which would be a very high-level offensive producer, if not your prototype 1B, perhaps.

Bickford was recently hit with a 50-game suspension for a “drug of abuse”, which has been widely reported to be marijuana, which is legal in his home state. My own feelings aside on the issue, he’d be higher on this list if not for the suspension. Bickford was acquired by the Brewers from the Giants, and many have dinged Bickford for not coming out and absolutely blowing away everyone with triple digit velocity along with elite breaking pitches. Scouts who saw Bickford once likely weren’t impressed with him. He’s a guy whose velocity readings rarely jump off the page, and often, his stuff just doesn’t stand out, but if you watch him work for a handful of starts, you begin to see his methodology, and how he works so well low in the zone, keeping hitters beating balls into the ground, until he unleashes a much-improved change that he can locate very well and get swing and miss. Bickford will have a 50-day suspension to serve to open the season, but it’s quite possible he then opens in AA, so he’ll get a chance to work against upper minors hitters in 2017.

Perez came into the 2016 draft with a high reputation for his raw talent, which many thought could be as high as anyone else in the draft, but he then tested positive for a substance intended to mask PEDs during pre-draft tests. If you’d have asked me which organization would have been the best fit for Perez at that point, I think the Cardinals may have ranked near last on my list, but there they were, snapping him up with the 23rd overall selection. Perez has the ability to play shortstop going forward at a very high level, but if he is forced off the position, he has the arm and instincts to move to third or the range and hands to move to second. Perez has elite speed and a natural build that would suggest future power to come, and he flashed line drive power in his pro debut. The sky should truly be the limit for Perez.

When Anderson suffered through weather issues and an oblique injury this spring, many evaluators didn’t get a chance to see how he was throwing until very late in the process, so he was able to be an under-the-radar guy that surprised many when he was selected #3 overall by the Braves. Many figured he was a “cheap” pick that would allow the Braves to sign more guys, and while he did sign for under slot value, he was also very highly regarded by the end of the season as many stated that if the draft happened in September, rather than June, Anderson could have leveraged his bargaining position better as one of the best pitchers available in the entire draft. Anderson has a fastball that already reaches the upper 90s, and many are very impressed with his change. He’s been discussed as having the possibility of three plus-level pitches, which would put him in the realm of front line starters.

Aiken was the #1 overall selection in 2014 before the Astros found issues with his elbow and significantly reduced their offer to him, causing him to leave their offer on the table and instead attend community college for a season so he could return to the draft in 2015. Sadly, that elbow issue did prove to be real, as Aiken needed Tommy John and fell to the Indians at #17 overall due to having TJS. He spent the entire 2015 season recovering and was slow to get on the mound in 2016 as he was still coming back. Aiken has the making of three possible plus pitches when healthy, and he flashed those at times in 2016. We’ll see how he can progress in 2017.

Collins fell on many lists for the draft season for a signing bonus number he was reported to want along with a number of concerns about his ability to actually stick behind the plate in the majors. He answered the first question by signing rather quickly with the White Sox, and he’s shown at least that he’s going to work hard to stay at catcher right now with the White Sox to answer the second question. Collins does have a bit of Mike Piazza to him behind the plate in that he doesn’t throw out runners well, but he does do some of the things we tend to like in modern catchers quite well as he has taken quickly to professional instruction on framing and he received note in the Arizona Fall League for his handling of pitchers, both things Piazza was noted for, but really didn’t weigh heavily into evaluations of catchers when he was playing. Collins’ bat is definitely going to be his carrying point as he works up the ladder, and he’s already put himself into position to open 2017 in the upper minors after being drafted just this last June, so it’s quite feasible that he could see the major leagues as soon as next September.

Alford is one of those rare guys who is advancing up the ladder while still very raw overall as a baseball player. Alford spent a few years playing both college football and minor league baseball with the Blue Jays, finally focusing exclusively on baseball in 2015. If you look at his progression as a 2015 draftee, you’d consider him a very advanced prospect. Alford has a very unique power/speed profile as an elite athlete, but he is still working on keeping himself on the field and working on his strike zone judgement. His double-plus speed will allow him to be a very good defender and rack up tons of extra bases and steals as he continues to build those other skills.

I had Phillips as a top-50 guy coming into the season, which was significantly ahead of consensus rankings, which had him as a top-100 guy, but back end guy. Phillips has struggled with funks that kill his stat line for the season, and he’ll go into those funks for extended time. He went a full month this season hitting .160, and it left him struggling to bring up his numbers to respectability the rest of the year. Phillips has tremendous power, raw speed, a plus arm in the outfield, and quite possibly the most infectious laugh in baseball. He still needs work on his pitch recognition, but he has received very good marks for his coachability and work ethic, so he’ll get plenty of chances with the Brewers because of his good attitude.

Diaz received a huge $15.5M bonus from the Dodgers after defecting from Cuba after being considered one of the best players in Cuba before his defection. Diaz has elite level skills that could turn into 4 plus tools overall. He most likely will never turn into a big time power hitter, but he could be an elite leadoff hitter that offers solid power to go along with that along with plus speed and plus to plus-plus defensive abilities across the board. Diaz did attempt a bit to play to his hitting environment and sold out to power in the Cal League, which hurt his typical excellent strike zone judgement, but when you saw him at top level in that regard, he was elite in strike zone judgement, which is why I think he will be a very high-level leadoff hitter as he settles into his role as a professional, likely playing in AA as a 20 year old in 2017.

I will nearly guarantee that you won’t find Ortiz this high anywhere else, but I’m a big fan of his overall profile. Ortiz is an absolute mammoth of a man at only 18 years old (and he played the whole season at 17, not turning 18 until November), and he’s truly roughly 6’5ish and about 250ish pounds. Yet, he is still able to flash incredible athleticism for that size. Ortiz does have legit monster power, and he fits the right field profile with a big arm for the position. He does have more advanced approach than most teens as he’ll take a walk, but he does rack up strikeouts in bunches when he falls in love with his pull power. When he works the whole field, his overall stuff is crazy good. In a year, he could be a guy we’re talking about in the same breath we’re currently discussing a guy like Eloy Jimenez.

Calhoun is a definitely “mighty mouse” sort of guy, standing a likely 5’5-5’6 (in spite of being listed at 5’8) and with a non-traditional build for a baseball player. In spite of all that, there weren’t many players who drew more interest in the batting cage at the Arizona Fall League than Calhoun, and he ended up really turning heads in the Fall Stars game as well. Calhoun is probably not a second baseman long-term, but he has excellent baseball instincts that help him handle the position. His bat will be his calling card, however. He has a swing that generates excellent contact to all fields with power.

Ray is a guy that those who read me at Tomahawk Take may think I was not a fan of due to my writing about him during draft season, though that was more reporting what I was told from team officials rather than any personal dislike. That said, there are some holes in Ray’s game that he will have to work on. He has a load of raw tools, including solid power and speed. He will have plenty of work to do to play center going forward on his routes on balls. If he cannot make those steps, his arm will limit him to left field, putting additional pressure on the bat, and right now, he also has some work to do in pitch recognition as he had an aggressive approach in college that worked at that level but was exploited in professional ball. The tools are definitely loud, though.

Dozier was a pick that made a number of people scratch their heads when he was selected #8 overall in the 2013 draft. The Royals used the money saved in their selection of Dozier to pay Sean Manaea an over-slot bonus, but the Royals insisted that they felt all along Dozier was a top talent in the draft. Dozier advanced to AA in his first full season, which showed the Royals right, but then he shuffled at the level for two seasons before breaking through in 2016. He has an excellent swing for both contact and power, and he’s shown much better strike zone judgement as he’s repeated AA. While a solid defender at third, the Royals tried him in the outfield to expedite getting him to the majors, perhaps as soon as 2017. However, with Mike Moustakas a free agent after 2017, he could quickly move back to the hot corner.

Back to back prospects that are 24+ years old tends to make one wonder if I’m being a bit age blind, but Garrett has some reason behind his age to level. He spent multiple seasons playing college basketball in the winter while playing minor league baseball in the summer before moving recently to baseball full time. His athleticism is still present on the mound, which allows him to repeat his delivery very well, something rare for a guy of his height and long limbs. With a fastball that touches 99 in short bursts and sits in the mid-90s along with two offspeed pitches that flash plus quality and at least are above-average pitches consistently. He’ll be an elite reliever if he ends up in the bullpen, but he has the ability to become a #2 starter if he continues the progress he made with his off speed stuff that he showed in 2016.

When the Braves acquired Fried as part of the Justin Upton trade in December of 2014, he was considered the highest-talent piece of the deal, but also the piece that the Braves would have to wait the longest to know what they had, as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Braves gave him the entire 2015 season to heal, and it paid off in droves as Fried came out in 2016 and, after some initial adjustment time on the mound, was absolutely dominant down the stretch in his performance. He then was the ace of Rome’s playoff rotation, throwing 14 2/3 innings over two starts with a 4/24 BB/K ratio! Fried will be pushed a bit most likely in 2017 as he is going to be 23 this season, but the Braves know the level of talent they have here, so they won’t be doing anything flippant with his handling for sure.

Agree? Disagree? Make your voice heard with a comment down below!

This article originally appeared on