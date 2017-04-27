MLB: Top 10 Hot Starts by Veterans Age 30 and Above

There are so many young superstars in Major League Baseball in 2017. But everyone knows the importance of a strong veteran presence. Let’s take a look at 10 veterans age 30 and above who are off to fast starts and have their teams overflowing with hope.

Baseball is a game that can be cruel to players once they reach the age of 30. At some point everyone hits a wall and their skill set begins to diminish. Hitting a major league pitch is arguably the most difficult single act in all of sports, so losing a tick on a player’s fast twitch muscle response can dramatically reduce a veteran’s effectiveness.

The average MLB player peaks in hitting performance at age 27, while elite players peak at age 26. Some very famous players including Albert Pujols have recently fallen off dramatically at age 30, creating some very bad long-term contracts. Baseball, like so many things today, is a young man’s game. The violence with which the modern player swings at a pitch makes it difficult to remain at the top for very long. Most players see a dramatic drop-off around age 30.

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Nolan Arenado are young players still on their way up. Most players sign a rookie contract and then get one chance to sign a huge contract based on their performance from ages 21 to 25 or so. Few ever get a chance to sign another large contract because most players begin to fade after 27. But even so, 10 veterans are off to surprisingly hot starts.

Number 10

David Freese, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates – Age 33

David Freese is a career .276 hitter with 84 home runs and a .765 OPS. In 2017, he is batting .321 with three home runs and a .954 OPS. Freese was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2006 in the ninth round and but made it to the majors as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2011, Freese was the NLCS and World Series MVP. He was also named to the NL All-Star team in 2012.

After a successful stay in St. Louis, Freese was traded to the Los Angeles Angels along with RHP Fernando Salas for CF Peter Bourjos and RF Randal Grichuk. Freese spent two solid but unspectacular years in L.A., having to deal with a right index finger fracture several times. The Pirates signed him as a free agent on March 11, 2016, and last year he hit .270 with 13 home runs in 141 games. In 2017 Freese is batting sixth for the Bucs and provides some protection for Andrew McCutchen with Starling Marte out of the lineup. David Freese has the mental toughness which will help the Pirates survive the loss of Marte. He plays an excellent third base and puts the ball in play using the whole field.

Number 9

Daniel Murphy, 2B, Washington Nationals – Age 32

A player who finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2016, Murphy is a career .291 hitter, with 91 home runs and a .789 OPS. In 2017 he is hitting .330 with four home runs and a .927 OPS. Murphy is now batting fifth in a Nationals lineup that is as hot as he is. Murphy has already driven in 22 runs this season.

Murphy was drafted in the 13th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the New York Mets out of Jacksonville University. He came up to the majors in 2008, batting .313 in 49 games. Murphy was the Mets’ everyday second baseman through 2015, a year in which he was named NLCS MVP.

Inexplicably, following the 2015 season the Mets allowed him to hit the free agent market and the Nationals signed him. Murphy is an interesting study in that he reinvented himself as a hitter late in 2015 and since then has been a legitimate home run threat. By standing right on top of the plate, Murphy now dares pitchers to beat him inside and if the ball drifts back over the plate, he makes them pay. Murphy hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2016 and is on pace to follow suit in 2017.

Number 8

Mark Reynolds, 1B, Colorado Rockies – Age 33

Reynolds is a career .236 hitter with 257 home runs and a .782 OPS. However, with Ian Desmond hurt, Mark Reynolds has rediscovered his stroke. In 74 at bats, Reynolds is hitting .333 with seven home runs and a 1.057 OPS. Playing your home games at high elevation is obviously going to help the power numbers for any player, but Reynolds also has a quick bat right now. Batting fifth in a strong Colorado Rockies lineup has inspired the veteran.

Reynolds was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2004 out of the University of Virginia where he played in the same infield as the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman. Since making it to the majors in 2007, Reynolds has played for seven teams, coming to the Rockies in December 2015. He hit 44 homers with 102 RBI in 2009 as a member of the Diamondbacks.

Reynolds’ hot start is making the Rockies rethink their plans for when Ian Desmond is healthy. They are now thinking that Desmond will spend some time in the outfield while keeping Reynolds at first base and his bat in the lineup.

Number 7

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF, New York Yankees – Age 33

A career .286 hitter with 99 home runs and a .761 OPS, Ellsbury has been a solid player for many years. In 2017, Jacoby is hitting .314 with two homers and an OPS of .797. A former first round draft pick in 2005 for the Boston Red Sox out of Oregon State, Ellsbury won two World Series while in Boston.

In 2011, he won the AL Gold Glove in center field, the AL Silver Slugger and was named to the AL All-Star team. He was also the 2011 Comeback Player of the Year in the American League. Ellsbury has also led the AL in stolen bases three times, in 2008, 2009 and 2013. The Yankees signed Ellsbury as a free agent on December 7, 2013. In 2017 he has been batting cleanup in the Yankees lineup, providing veteran leadership on the young Yankees team.

Ellsbury was always talked about as the next big thing. While in Boston he never lived up to the lofty expectations even though he was an excellent player for two championship teams. Now he plays for their arch rivals and continues to be a solid but not great player. Expectations can be a hard thing to overcome.

Number 6

Chase Headley, 3B, New York Yankees – Age 32

Chase Headley is a career .264 hitter with 121 home runs and a .747 OPS. In 2017, Headley has hit .333 with three homers and a .989 OPS. Drafted in the second round in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Tennessee by the San Diego Padres, Headley has been a solid veteran for many years.

He played from 2007 to 2014 for San Diego before being traded to the Yankees midseason and then signed as a free agent on December 15, 2014. In 2012 as a member of the Padres, Headley hit 31 home runs with 115 RBI while winning the NL Silver Slugger and the NL Gold Glove at third base. In the Yankees lineup he has been batting second behind Brett Gardner.

Chase Headley has been a solid third baseman since 2010. In 2012 he led the National League in RBI and he became the first Padre ever to drive in 30 runs in a single month. Headley closed out that year with a 57-game run in which he batted .313 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI.

Headley has become a much more patient hitter as he has aged, with 11 walks in 19 games. For good measure the wily veteran has also stolen four bases. Chase Headley looks good in the Yankee pinstripes and Yankees fans are glad to have him.

Number 5

Brandon Phillips, 2B, Atlanta Braves – Age 35

Brandon Phillips is a career .275 hitter with 199 home runs and a .742 OPS. In 2017, he is hitting .343 with two homers and a .878 OPS. Phillips’ veteran presence and confidence have helped the young Braves in the NL East. He was drafted in 1999 in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos.

Phillips first made it to the majors in 2002 with the Cleveland Indians, but made his mark after joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2006. An NL All-Star in 2010, 2011 and 2013, Phillips also won four Gold Gloves (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013) and a Silver Slugger in 2011. For the Braves in 2017 he is batting second, setting the table for Freddie Freeman.

Phillips has always been the kind of player that you love if he is on your team but hate if he plays for your opponent. His nonchalant yet spectacular play at second base, and his confidence bordering on cockiness at the plate inspires his teammates while infuriating his opponents.

In 2007 for Cincinnati, Phillips hit 30 home runs with 94 RBI while stealing 32 bases. Phillips has been just below the superstar level for many years and Braves fans are glad to see him on their team.

Number 4

Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers – Age 32

Justin Turner is a career .284 hitter with 58 home runs and a .790 OPS. In 2017, he is hitting .352 with no homers and a .904 OPS. Turner was drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of Cal State Fullerton. Turner first made it to the majors with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009, and then took off as a member of the New York Mets in 2011.

In 2016 as a member of the Dodgers, Turner hit 27 home runs with 90 RBI while leading them to the NLCS. The Dodgers signed Turner to a minor league contract on February 6, 2014, and they are glad they did.

Turner is an example of perseverance and character. He has reinvented himself through hard work and study. Through 2014, in 436 games during six seasons with three different teams, he hit a total of 15 home runs. In 2015, he hit 16 home runs in 126 games and then in 2016 Turner hit 27 home runs in 151 games. His new approach has made him a dangerous hitter and a real team leader for the Dodgers.

Number 3

Zack Cozart, SS, Cincinnati Reds – Age 31

Cozart is a career .249 hitter with 59 home runs and a .686 OPS. In 2017, he is hitting .393 with one homer and a 1.182 OPS. Cozart was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Mississippi. He made his major league debut in 2011 and has played his entire career with the Reds. Cozart has spent a good bit of time on the disabled list over his career, having only played more than 140 games twice in six seasons. Always a solid shortstop, he is hitting this year and helping the Reds to a strong start in the NL Central.

Cozart has had a rather inconsistent career and has seemingly gotten hurt whenever he has begun to blossom. At the trade deadline in 2016 the Reds were close to pulling off a deal with the Mariners for Cozart. Cincinnati has been trying to deal Cozart for several years and he may still be a trade target to a contender if the Reds fall out of the race.

Cozart continues to be solid but unspectacular shortstop. His hot start is a pleasant surprise for Cincinnati and will either help them stay in the race or help them get something in return if they ever pull the trigger on a trade.

Number 2

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington Nationals – Age 32

Ryan Zimmerman is a career .279 hitter with 222 home runs and a .814 OPS. In 2017, he is hitting .387 with eight homers and a 1.239 OPS. Batting fourth between Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy is quite a luxury for any hitter and Zimmerman has taken advantage. He has already knocked in 21 runs in the early season.

Zimmerman was drafted out of Virginia in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the Nationals. He debuted in 2005 for Washington and is currently in his 12th season as a National. Zimmerman was named to the 2009 NL All-Star team and has won the NL Silver Slugger at third base twice (2009, 2010). He also won the NL Gold Glove at third base in 2009.

Zimmerman has homered in three of his last four games and has five dingers in his last eight games. His hot start has allowed manager Dusty Baker to split up lefties Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy, making it difficult for teams to match up late in the game. He has responded by hitting the ball all over the yard and driving in runs. Zimmerman is under Nationals control through 2019 after he signed a six-year, $100 million deal in February of 2012.

Number 1

Eric Thames, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers – Age 30

Eric Thames is a career .261 hitter with 31 home runs and a .793 OPS. In 2017, Thames is hitting .370 with 11 homers and a 1.393 OPS. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Pepperdine. Thames made his major league debut in 2011 for Toronto, hitting .262 with 12 home runs in 95 games. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in July of 2012 and designated for assignment in June of 2013. The Mariners then traded him to the Orioles, who released him in September.

After Houston claimed him off waivers in September of 2013, they activated him on October 1. On December 9 of 2013, the Astros released Thames. From 2014 through 2016, he played in Korea where he hit 124 home runs and had an OPS of 1.172. On November 29, 2016, the Brewers signed him as a free agent. They are glad they did. He just set a new Brewers record with 11 homers in April. A movie may be in Eric Thames’ future. What a story!

However, Thames exited Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati after popping out in the bottom of the seventh inning. He said he felt tightness in his left hamstring which had been bothering him for several days.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!