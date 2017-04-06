MLB to Hold Its First Girls Tournament

MLB has never hosted an all-women’s event before. That will be changing soon.

Coinciding with Jackie Robinson Day, Major League Baseball will be hosting its first ever all-girls tournament. This tournament will be taking place in the Los Angeles area on April 13-15. As part of this event, the girls will be coached by former softball star Jennie Finch as well as members of the U.S. Baseball Women’s National Team. Per USA Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement,

“It is our honor to support trailblazing young women who will be outstanding representatives of their communities.”

It is about time that Major League Baseball steps up on including women in baseball. After all, women can play baseball all the way up to high school before being encouraged to play softball. It is high time that we let the women take the field and play the sport. No longer will the words of “Ham” from The Sandlot be an insult.

Do they have to go through the discrimination that Jackie Robinson had to go through to join baseball? Not necessarily. But how long have we alienated women from baseball and not allowed them to participate? How long have women been excommunicated to the land of softball? Women deserve the same chance of enjoying America’s pastime that men do.

Allowing younger generations to participate and knowing that MLB is supporting this inclusion may mean a lot for the future. I know for my daughter, though only 2, this could mean the world for her. As is, she loves playing catch with dad when I get home. How about the day when I can actually attend her baseball games, and I mean beyond little league? Hat’s off to Rob Manfred for making a decision that will truly popularize the sport among youth. Not just male youth, but for all.

For those who don’t like it, just remember the words of Tom Hanks.

