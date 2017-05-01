MLB: Statistically speaking, 12 teams could be champs

There have been 17 World Series champions since 2000. All but three of these champions ranked in the top four in at least three of nine basic statistical categories in their respective leagues. Let’s see which MLB teams currently meet that criteria.

In the 21st century Major League Baseball has crowned 17 World Series champions. While reviewing the team statistics for each of these champions, I noticed that there were nine very basic categories in which these teams excelled – at least in four of the nine categories. The 2000 New York Yankees ranked in the top four in two categories but in the top half in all nine, the 2003 Marlins ranked in the top five in two categories and the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals ranked fourth in one category and fifth in two others.

The nine basic statistical categories I used are runs, hits, home runs, batting average, walks and on-base percentage offensively; and ERA, saves and strikeouts for pitching. The nine categories seemed to validate the ultimate champion.

The 2010 San Francisco Giants led the National League in all three pitching categories, the only team this century to do that. The 2005 Chicago White Sox and the 2009 Yankees led the American League in two of the pitching categories. In fact, the 2009 Yankees led the American League in seven of the nine categories while ranking second in batting average and third in ERA. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs led the National League in walks, OBP and ERA, while finishing second in runs and third in strikeouts. They also finished fifth in home runs.

Twelve teams in Major League Baseball, six in each league, currently rank in the top four in at least three of these nine categories. Let’s see who meets the criteria.

Top Four in Three Categories

Los Angeles Angels (14-13)

The Angels are ranked in the top four in the American League in hits, saves and strikeouts. Led by Mike Trout (.365 BA, 7 HR, .436 OBP) and Albert Pujols (22 RBI) offensively, and pitchers Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 3.99 ERA, 29 K), Jesse Chavez (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 26 K) and Bud Norris (2.84 ERA, 4 SV), Los Angeles had a winning record through 27 games. Everyone in the AL West is chasing the Houston Astros but the Angels are hanging in the picture. With Mike Trout in the lineup, they are always dangerous.

Cleveland Indians (14-10)

The Indians rank in the top four in the American League in on-base percentage, walks and strikeouts by pitchers. Led by Jose Ramirez (.333 BA, 6 HR, 21 RBI), Francisco Lindor (.303 BA, 6 HR, 14 RBI) and Michael Brantley (.297 BA, 4 HR, 15 RBI) offensively, and Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 2.04 ERA, 34 K), Corey Kluber (3-1, 4.19 ERA, 37 K) and Danny Salazar (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 42 K) in pitching, Cleveland is just ahead of the surprising Chicago White Sox in the American League Central.

Top Four in Four Categories

New York Mets (10-14)

The New York Mets are ranked in the top four in the National League in home runs, walks, earned run average and strikeouts. Led by Jay Bruce (.271 BA, 6 HR, 14 RBI), Yoenis Cespedes (.270 BA, 6 HR, 10 RBI) and Michael Conforto (.333 BA, 6 HR, 12 RBI) offensively, and Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA, 30 K), Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 44 K) and Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 25 K), the Mets are hanging around in the NL East.

Milwaukee Brewers (13-13)

The Brewers are ranked in the top four in the National League in runs, hits, home runs and saves. Milwaukee is led by Eric Thames (.350 BA, 11 HR, 19 RBI), Ryan Braun (.298 BA, 7 HR, 18 RBI) and Travis Shaw (.256 BA, 5 HR, 18 RBI) offensively, and Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.10 ERA, 24 K) and Neftali Feliz (5 SV) in pitching. The Brewers tied for second place in the National League Central with the Cardinals, one game behind the Cubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12)

The Dodgers rank in the top four in the National League in on-base percentage, walks, earned run average and strikeouts by pitchers. Los Angeles is led by Justin Turner (.388 BA, 1 HR, 11 RBI), Cory Seager (.319 BA, 5 HR, 17 RBI) and Adrian Gonzalez (.259 BA, 0 HR, 10 RBI) offensively, and Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.29 ERA, 39 K), Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 3.10 ERA, 25 K) and Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.58 ERA, 27 K) in pitching. The Dodgers are in third place in the National League West, trailing the Colorado Rockies by two games.

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-11)

The Diamondbacks are ranked in the top four in the National League in runs, hits, batting average and on-base percentage. They are led by David Peralta (.333 BA, 3 HR, 7 RBI), Chris Owings (.318 BA, 4 HR, 19 RBI) and Paul Goldschmidt (.310 BA, 4 HR, 19 RBI). Arizona is scoring runs second only to the Washington Nationals, and their offense has them in second place in the National League West behind the Colorado Rockies.

Top Four in Five Categories

Tampa Bay Rays (12-14)

The Rays rank in the top four in the American League in runs, hits, home runs, batting average and walks. They are led by Corey Dickerson (.337 BA, 6 HR, 10 RBI), Steven Souza, Jr. (.330 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI), Logan Morrison (.237 BA, 5 HR, 14 RBI) and Tim Beckham (.272 BA, 4 HR, 8 RBI). Their hitting is keeping them within striking distance in the tough AL East.

Houston Astros (16-9)

The Astros are in the top four in the American League in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, earned run average and strikeouts by pitchers. They are led by Yuli Gurriel (.342 BA, 2 HR, 7 RBI), Jose Altuve (.318 BA, 3 HR, 8 RBI) and Josh Reddick (.310 BA, 1 HR, 8 RBI) on offense, and Dallas Keuchel (4-0, 1.22 ERA, 27 K), Lance McCullers (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 36 K) and Chris Devenski (1-1, 2.16 ERA, 32 K) in pitching. The combination of hitting and pitching has the Astros on top in the American League West.

Top Four in Six or More Categories

Boston Red Sox (13-11)

Boston is ranked in the top four in the American League in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, earned run average, saves and strikeouts. The Red Sox are led by Andrew Benintendi (.326 BA, 3 HR, 14 RBI), Xander Bogaerts (.310 BA, 0 HR, 5 RBI), Mookie Betts (.304 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI) and Dustin Pedroia (.288 BA, 0 HR, 5 RBI) on offense, and Chris Sale (1-2, 1.19 ERA, 52 K), Rick Porcello (1-3, 4.75 ERA, 32 K) and Craig Kimbrel (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 20 K, 8 SV) on the hill. Boston is currently in third place in the American League East.

Chicago Cubs (13-11)

The Cubs are ranked in the top four in the National League in runs, hits, batting average, on-base percentage, walks and earned run average. The Cubs are led by Kris Bryant (.290 BA, 3 HR, 13 RBI), Jason Heyward (.280 BA, 3 HR, 16 RBI), Anthony Rizzo (.269 BA, 6 HR, 17 RBI) and Addison Russell (.269 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI) on offense, and John Lester (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 26 K), Jake Arrieta (3-1, 4.66 ERA, 34 K) and Wade Davis (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 K, 6 SV) on the pitching staff. The Cubs sit atop the National League Central.

New York Yankees (15-7)

The Yankees are ranked in the top four in the American League in runs, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, walks and earned run average. They are led by Starlin Castro (.356 BA, 5 HR, 16 RBI), Chase Headley (.308 BA, 3 HR, 7 RBI), Aaron Judge (.301 BA, 10 HR, 20 RBI), and Jacoby Ellsbury (.280 BA, 3 HR, 9 RBI) on offense, and Luis Severino (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 33 K), Michael Pineda (3-1, 3.14 ERA, 37 K) and Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 4.20 ERA, 22 K) in pitching. New York is currently tied with Baltimore on top of the American League East.

Washington Nationals (17-8)

The Washington Nationals currently are ranked in the top four in the National League in runs, hits, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, walks and saves. They are led by Ryan Zimmerman (.410 BA, 11 HR, 27 RBI), Bryce Harper (.386 BA, 8 HR, 25 RBI), Daniel Murphy (.337 BA, 5 HR, 25 RBI) and Adam Eaton (.297 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI) on offense, and Gio Gonzalez (3-0, 1.62 ERA, 26 K), Max Scherzer (3-2, 2.94 ERA, 40 K), Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 31 K) and Shawn Kelley (2-0, 5.40 ERA, 13 K, 3 SV) on the mound. The Nationals have the best record in Major League Baseball and lead the National League East.

