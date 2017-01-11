Tim Tebow doesn’t get invited to the Mets’ major-league camp for spring training

The odds were against Tim Tebow being invited up to the Mets’ Spring Training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and the team made it official on Wednesday: No Tebow at the team’s highest level camp.

The 29-year-old former Heisman winner wasn’t among the 13 prospects invited up to train with the Mets when the team convenes in South Florida in February—a list that includes first baseman Dominic Smith, according to the New York Daily News‘ Mike Mazzeo.

Granted, this was always the most likely possibility.

Back in November, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson made it clear that Tebow’s trip through the team’s farm system would be an uphill one, and never made any guarantees about his playing at the highest level any time soon.

“The guy is going through a warp-speed development process,” Alderson told reporters. “Who knows what’s to happen in the end.”

Tebow will likely end up at spring training with one of the Mets’ minor league affiliates. He batted .194 with 12 hits in 62 at-bats with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Offseason Arizona Fall League.

