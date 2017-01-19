MLB Rumors: Orioles reportedly close to deal with Mark Trumbo

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly come to terms on a three-year deal with outfielder Mark Trumbo, who hit 47 homers for the team in 2016.

As the 30 teams in Major League Baseball prepare to head to spring training in under a month, the Baltimore Orioles appear ready to fly south to Sarasota, Florida with one less question entering camp — and a lot more money given to one of their big hitters from last season.

According to various reports from insiders, the team is ready to ink a three-year deal with Mark Trumbo, who played one season with the team last year, and a stellar year at that.

Sources: Three-year deal between #Orioles, Trumbo expected to be under $40M. Two sides close to agreement. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 19, 2017

In his sixth full season in the majors, Trumbo made the most of his fourth MLB team so far, hitting 47 homers in helping to lead the Orioles into the postseason and then adding one in their Wild Card game loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trumbo broke into the game in 2011 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, where he hit 95 homers in three seasons with the team. After heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, he was sent to the Seattle Mariners in 2015 before being traded to the Orioles ahead of the 2016 season.

The lifetime .251 hitter has knocked 178 homers in his brief time, but has also struck out 856 times in just 849 games, something that has bothered some around the game when it comes to his celling as a player.

Trumbo made headlines when he turned down an earlier offer this offseason from the Orioles for three years that was over $40 million in total. While it’s not a huge difference, it does point to the fact that no one was willing to offer more. Still, he will be doing just fine and making more than the $9 million in salary from last season.

This article originally appeared on