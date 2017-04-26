MLB: Ranking Top 5 Pitchers Currently on Disabled List

As the first month of the MLB season comes to a close, there are several quality pitchers currently on the disabled list.

The first month of the MLB season has already seen several players find their way onto the disabled list. With the DL changing from a 15-game minimum to a 10-game minimum, there has been much more activity in roster moves by teams early on.

Because of the change, guys have found their way onto the list for simple precautionary reasons. With the minimum number of games missed lowered, these precautionary DL stints may become the norm around the league. In the pitch-count-crunching times, saving a few starts from time to time may actually work out in the big picture.

With early-season weather causing tightness and soreness for players, and one untimely dirt bike accident, injuries can happen anytime and when you least expect them.

While it is only the first month of the season, teams missing key players can certainly play a factor in a pennant race. While some moves are precautionary, other injuries can be much more impactful.

Fortunately, to this point none of the pitchers on this list have been completely shut down with the dreaded Tommy John surgery. It was just a few years ago when the question was raised about a Tommy John epidemic. With the money being invested in these players, pitchers are a precious commodity for any championship hopeful club.

Here are the top five pitchers who are currently on the disabled list, leaving their teams with big shoes to fill in the interim. In addition to the list, who else might be considered?

5. Sonny Gray

On a young Oakland A’s roster, Sonny Gray has become the ace of the pitching staff. Gray was real good in 2015 with a 14-7 record and an All-Star appearance. In 2016, it was more of a struggle for Gray, who was trying to pitch through injuries as well.

Gray has been on the disabled list all season thus far with a strained lat muscle. He is currently working on rehab assignments in the minors, so sunny skies may be on the horizon for the right-hander.

Not only does Gray provide value to the A’s when out on the mound, but he is also one of the few guys that is likely being monitored by every team in the league as well. Pitching in Oakland generally means that your name will be linked to numerous trade rumors, which Gray was last season, and into the winter. With a healthy return, those rumors are likely to bubble up once again this summer.

Gray has the ability to provide a power arm to whatever rotation he finds himself on. He is currently projected to make his season debut in early-to-mid May. Gray is also not the only Vanderbilt alum that will appear on this list.

4. Rich Hill

Rich Hill has been a mystery man ever since he made his major league debut over a decade ago. He showed great promise as a Cub early on. But injuries forced him into a reliever role, bouncing all around. Then toward the end of 2015, Hill started to resurrect his career while with Boston. He carried that over to Oakland where his success and slim ERA made him a hot trade piece at the deadline.

The Dodgers wound up being the team that made the move for the lefty, and his fall-off-the-table curve ball. When pitching, Hill has become one of the most effective pitchers going. The problem, though, has been staying in the rotation on a long-term, consistent basis.

While Hill was real good helping lead the Dodgers into the playoffs last year, it was not without struggle. Pesky blisters once again led to Hill missing time late in 2016. After re-signing a big deal with L.A. this winter, Hill was projected to be the Robin to Clayton Kershaw‘s Batman. Thus far, it has been more like the Riddler, as Hill has only made two starts before blisters placed him on the DL once again. He is projected to return within the next one to two weeks. But the question is, for how long?

3. Zach Britton

Zach Britton has transformed into arguably the premier closer in the league today. He has converted 54 straight saves, which ties an American League record. He has 126 saves over the last two-plus seasons, which leads the league. Britton’s ERA has also not finished over 2.00 since 2013.

As the anchor of the Baltimore bullpen, he has the ability to keep the Orioles in contention all season long. Should Baltimore reach the playoffs again, Britton will hope to just get into a game. However, Britton was placed on the DL with forearm soreness. That sudden move immediately triggered a cause for concern for the entire Orioles camp.

With other capable options, Baltimore will hope to weather the storm until Britton can return. Currently, he is likely to return sometime in May, but there is no firm projection. At the moment, the Orioles have the best record in baseball. But if Britton ends up missing extended time, can Baltimore continue to stay near the top without him?

When Britton does return, will he be able to pick up where he left off, or will he become more vulnerable if rushed back too soon? Within the next week, look for Britton to throw a few bullpen sessions and a possible rehab stint before his anticipated return.

2. David Price

David Price is another guy who has yet to make his 2017 debut. Price is projected to be the final member of the trio that also includes Chris Sale and reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello as the front line hoping to lead the Red Sox back to the postseason. When on, Price can be as dominant as anyone. As a former Cy Young winner, Price hopes to get back out on the mound to help Boston make their march toward the playoffs.

With the exception of Sale, the Boston starters have struggled early on this season.

Price is on the disabled list with forearm and elbow soreness. He is not projected back until possibly late May. When he does return, Price may very well have that added freshness factor to help carry success deep into October.

Success in October is something that has eluded Price in the past. With a career 2-8 record in the playoffs and a 5.54 ERA, having a two-month recovery period could be the trick to change those critical splits. For Boston, they are hoping that trend does start to change, especially with the big money contract committed to Price. If nothing else, at least it will be fun to see a good Sale-Price combination pitching for Red Sox Nation.

1. Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner has been the man for the San Francisco Giants. He has turned himself into a big game ace over the last few years. But after a recent dirt bike accident forced “Mad Bum” to the disabled list with bruised ribs and a shoulder strain, the loss has really dealt a major blow to the Giants.

San Francisco has already gotten off to a slow start, and the loss of Bumgarner could really put them into an early-season hole that may be difficult to climb out of. The Giants are sure to feel the effects of the loss of not only Bumgarner’s arm, but his bat as well. It was Bumgarner who hit two home runs on Opening Day this year. He is not projected back until June. Might the Giants consider making a move until then in order to stay in contention?

Bumgarner is a major name currently on the disabled list as April turns to May. For teams, certain injuries do carry more weight of impact than others. Bumgarner will likely be the biggest void needing to be filled over the next several weeks. But then again, there is no telling who might be next to see their name on the dreaded disabled list as the season continues.

