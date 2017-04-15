MLB: Ranking the Top 30 Third Basemen for the 2017 Season

Our MLB positional previews continues as we project the top 30 third basemen with the 2017 season just getting started.

Some of MLB’s best players reside over in the hot corner. Like first base, there is a ton of power coming from the position, and not just from the players at the top of the list.

Even with this being the case, when looking at the projected top 30 third basemen in MLB today, you have to notice a somewhat steep decline after getting past the first 15 players or so. There is still some potential for guys on the back-end of these rankings to move up.

Projecting how a player will perform over the course of 162 games is a rather difficult task considering the possibilities of injuries, off the field issues and lack of playing time to name a few factors.

With this being said, this list will use a combination of track record, 2016 performance, playing time, opportunity, potential, consistency, statistics and the eye test as the main sources of how these rankings shake out.

Also, just because a player is on the bench or not receiving as many plate appearances as a third baseman on another team doesn’t mean that they should automatically be disqualified. If a bench player projects as the better performer and he gets enough playing time to prove his worth, then there could be multiple players on this list from the same team.

However, if you don’t see a prominent minor league or bench player on this list, then odds are that they just won’t receive enough time as a MLB player to warrant consideration as a top 30 third baseman in the game right now.

Here’s how I see the third base position shaking out in terms of individual performance with the 2017 MLB regular season now alive and well.

*All stats are from 2016 unless otherwise indicated

30-26

30. Adonis Garcia (Atlanta Braves)

0.2 WAR 134 G 563 PA .273 BA .311 OBP 29 2B 14 HR .406 SLG .717 OPS 93 SO 24 BB 29.8% Hard Contact

29. Brock Holt (Boston Red Sox)

1.2 WAR 94 G 324 PA .255 BA .322 OBP 16 2B 7 HR .383 SLG .705 OPS 58 SO 27 BB 23.3% Hard Contact

28. Wilmer Flores (New York Mets)

0.3 WAR 103 G 335 PA .267 BA .319 OBP 14 2B 16 HR .469 SLG .788 OPS 48 SO 23 BB 27.1% Hard Contact

27. Hernan Perez (Milwaukee Brewers)

2.0 WAR 123 G 430 PA .272 BA .303 OBP 18 2B 13 HR .428 SLG .730 OPS 94 SO 18 BB 31.9% Hard Contact

26. Pablo Sandoval (Boston Red Sox) *2015 Stats

-0.9 WAR 126 G 505 PA .245 BA .292 OBP 25 2B 10 HR .366 SLG .658 OPS 73 SO 25 BB 24.5% Hard Contact

Garcia was a pleasant surprise for the Atlanta Braves in 2016. He posted a solid batting average and flashed a little bit of power at the hot corner. He’s a bit older at 32 years old with a lack of MLB experience he’s accumulated to this point. He should be a stable veteran at the position until Atlanta finds a long-term answer.

Then we have three sort of utility players that I’ve decided to rank as third baseman based on where their team’s rosters are. Hernan Perez may be the most intriguing player of this trio considering his youth and the solid numbers he posted last season. Finishing with a WAR of 2.0, the 26 year-old flashed power and a solid hitting ability. Perez will also play left field, but he’s a third baseman by trade.

Wilmer Flores, best known for the trade fiasco from two years ago, has silently become a pretty good piece for the Mets since then. He’s filled in admirably at third base and shortstop, but it seems like Flores will be mostly playing at third base because of the presence of Asdrubal Cabrera on the roster.

Brock Holt can literally play almost anywhere on the baseball diamond, and that’s where he’s most valuable. He’s probably not an everyday player, but he brings definite value because of his defensive versatility. He is certainly by no means a subpar hitter. He did finish with a .255 average. He won’t hit the ball hard a lot of the time, but his speed and average hitting ability puts him in the top 30.

The Kung Fu Panda is the greatest unknown on this entire list. He has an MLB all-star resume, but has come into many a year completely out of shape. Apparently, Sandoval is in much better physical condition, but it’s tough to project that he will turn back into his San Francisco Giant self. The potential is there for him to move considerably up this list IF he can find his game again.

25-21

25. Eduardo Nuñez (San Francisco Giants)

0.8 WAR 141 G 595 PA .288 BA .325 OBP 24 2B 16 HR .432 SLG .758 OPS 88 SO 29 BB 27.8% Hard Contact

24. Chase Headley (New York Yankees)

2.6 WAR 140 G 529 PA .253 BA .331 OBP 18 2B 14 HR .385 SLG .716 OPS 118 SO 51 BB 31.4% Hard Contact

23. Yunel Escobar (Los Angeles Angels)

1.6 WAR 132 G 567 PA .304 BA .355 OBP 28 2B 5 HR .391 SLG .745 OPS 67 SO 40 BB 27.1% Hard Contact

22. Johnny Peralta (St. Louis Cardinals)

-0.4 WAR 82 G 313 PA .260 BA .307 OBP 17 2B 8 HR .408 SLG .715 OPS 56 SO 20 BB 32.2% Hard Contact

21. Travis Shaw (Milwaukee Brewers)

2.2 WAR 145 G 480 PA .242 BA .306 OBP 34 2B 16 HR .421 SLG .726 OPS 133 SO 43 BB 33.3% Hard Contact

This part of the list is filled with a few veterans that represent average starting MLB options, but don’t really offer much upside. One of these players is Chase Headley. Once a prominent up-and- comer with the San Diego Padres, the soon to be 33 year-old had a reasonable good season in 2016, but his 31 home run 2012 campaign does seem like a long time ago. Headley will provide some power and decent overall hitting numbers, but that’s pretty much it.

Yunel Escobar and Jhonny Peralta also fits into this type of role. Escobar really brings no batter, but he can hit for average (.304 BA in 2016). His hard contact percentage from last season was on the lower-end, so it’s expected that his slugging percentage will represent that. He should be a capable catalyst for Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Peralta on the other hand had to fight to win the Cardinals third base job and eventually did. He once was an above average MLB shortstop, but now he’s just an average overall hitter who will hopefully bring some power to Mike Matheny‘s lineup.

Travis Shaw and Eduardo Nuñez are younger players that had breakout 2016 campaigns. Both have been traded at some point over the past year with Shaw going to the Brewers in the Tyler Thornburg-Red Sox trade. Nuñez filled in at third base for the Giants after he was dealt to the Giants at the MLB trade deadline. I’m a little higher on Shaw’s offensive capabilities because of his power and also because Nunez’s outlier first half seems more like an outlier than a true progression.

20-16

20. Ryan Schimpf (San Diego Padres)

1.8 WAR 89 G 330 PA .217 BA .336 OBP 17 2B 20 HR .533 SLG .869 OPS 105 SO 42 BB 39.7% Hard Contact

19. Miguel Sano (Minnesota Twins)

0.8 WAR 116 G 495 PA .236 BA .319 OBP 22 2B 25 HR .462 SLG .781 OPS 178 SO 54 BB 40.1% Hard Contact

18. Maikel Franco (Philadelphia Phillies)

1.2 WAR 152 G 630 PA .255 BA .306 OBP 23 2B 25 HR .427 SLG .733 OPS 106 SO 40 BB 30.7% Hard Contact

17. Martin Prado (Miami Marlins)

3.8 WAR 153 G 658 PA .305 BA .359 OBP 37 2B 8 HR .417 SLG .775 OPS 69 SO 49 BB 28.4% Hard Contact

16. Mike Moustakas (Kansas City Royals)

0.7 WAR 27 G 113 PA .240 BA .301 OBP 6 2B 7 HR .500 SLG .801 OPS 13 SO 9 BB 37.4% Hard Contact

Maikel Franco and Miguel Sano have been two players that I’ve personally been high on since they entered MLB. Franco is just 24 years old and had a promising first full season in the big leagues last year. Franco’s game stems from his ability to hit for power as he hit 25 long balls for the Phillies in 2016. He swing hard, but definitely brings above average raw power that should play in games. Sano is another power-filled third base, who perhaps is even more of a home run threat than Franco. Sano’s primary weakness is the strikeout as he has a long uppercut swing. But when he connects the ball goes a long way. He also will be switching to third base full-time after playing as the Twins primary designated hitter a year ago.

Another power hitter who surprisingly became a big part of the Padres plans in 2016 is now third baseman Ryan Schimpf, who is switching over from his primary position of second base last season.. Obviously, MLB second baseman are not normally the source of many home runs and extra base hits, but the 28 year-old was an outstanding power hitter in just the 89 games he appeared in. He hit 20 home runs and 17 doubles, which factored into the high .533 slugging percentage. His hard contact percentage backed these strong numbers up, although the strikeouts were definitely an issue. Schimpf slots in at number 27 because of his lack of track record, but he is certainly a player to keep an eye on in 2017.

Mike Moustakas is coming off injury, but being in a contract year should certainly help his motivation level throughout this MLB regular season. He’s performed well in the past, even though his outstanding postseason performances have clouded the fact that he hasn’t been a real consistent MLB hitter over the course of his career.

Martin Prado is starting the 2017 season on the disabled list, but he should bring the Marlins a capable on-base threat that uses his speed to put pressure on hitters as well. He’s not really a flashy player, but he is one of the more underrated third baseman in the league thanks to his productive 2016 campaign.

15-11

15. Jake Lamb (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2.6 WAR 151 G 594 PA .249 BA .332 OBP 31 2B 29 HR .509 SLG .840 OPS 154 SO 64 BB 39.4% Hard Contact

14. Alex Bregman (Houston Astros)

1.8 WAR 49 G 217 PA .264 BA .313 OBP 13 2B 8 HR .478 SLG .791 OPS 52 SO 15 BB 32.0% Hard Contact

13. Jung-ho Kang (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2.3 WAR 103 G 370 PA .255 BA .354 OBP 19 2B 21 HR .513 SLG .867 OPS 79 SO 36 BB 39.4% Hard Contact

12. Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Indians)

3.9 WAR 152 G 618 PA .312 BA .363 OBP 46 2B 11 HR .462 SLG .825 OPS 62 SO 44 BB 26.8% Hard Contact

11. Nick Castellanos (Detroit Tigers)

1.6 WAR 110 G 447 PA .285 BA .331 OBP 25 2B 18 HR .496 SLG .827 OPS 111 SO 28 BB 35.7% Hard Contact

Alex Bregman is the player that sticks out for me on this part of the list. Part of the difficult of ranking players for an upcoming season is projection. Bregman clearly ran into some troubles during his first taste of big league action, but he did show some why he was such a hyped project. The youngster’s hit tool is expected to be above average and he should bring some power as well. Bregman did hit 8 homers in just 49 games, but he’s known more as a contact hitter who can spray the ball over the field more than anything else. I expect him to grow over over the course of the 2017 season.

Jung-ho Kang sticks out for a completely different reason, which is that he’s not even in the United States at the moment. Currently Kang is located in South Korea as he was denied a U.S. Visa after a DUI conviction. He also was sentenced to 8 months in prison for a sexual assault case that was suspended for two years, giving him an opportunity to avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble during that time period. This is all extremely troubling, but if Kang is able to get back to the Pirates there is no denying that he is a very good hitter. He’s shown power and the ability to hit for average over the past two years since transition from the Korean Baseball Organization. All the off the field stuff remains a giant cloud over his baseball playing career, but from what he’s just shown on the baseball field, this is where he belongs on this list.

Jake Lamb, Nick Castellanos and especially Jose Ramirez all gained increased recognition last season. Lamb did tapper off after missing out on the all-star game, but is game still flashes tons of potential. Castellanos gets the slight nod over Ramirez because of his significantly greater hard contact rate, even though Ramirez had the better 2016 campaign.

10-6

10. Todd Frazier (Chicago White Sox)

3.4 WAR 158 G 666 PA .225 BA .302 OBP 21 2B 40 HR .464 SLG .767 OPS 163 SO 64 BB 31.3% Hard Contact

Frazier is a well known third baseman who will be able to test the market after the 2017 MLB season concludes. His power is legit, but all the other parts of his game suffered last year. Hitting 40 long balls brings significant value in itself, but it’s not as impactful when your batting average, on-base percentage and strike out numbers where at the level they were in 2016.

What was odd about his numbers was that Frazier posted batting averages of above .250 in 2015 and 2014 and was much less of a strikeout threat during his time in Cincinnati. We’ll see if the free agent possibilities bring out the best version of himself, but I expect his numbers to go slightly back to his career norms and for his power to remain high.

9. Evan Longoria (Tampa Bay Rays)

3.8 WAR 160 G 685 PA .273 BA .318 OBP 41 2B 36 HR .521 SLG .840 OPS 144 SO 42 BB 36.3% Hard Contact

Longoria is the consummate professional. He’s been one of the premier players in baseball since he as a rookie, but like all players, Longoria is no immune to the effects of getting older. Now in his early 30’s, there is some clear tread on the tires after being a full-time MLB player since 2008. Longoria has been one of the more durable and consistent all around hitters in MLB, and he has remained that close to that level even last season.

Unfortunately, for the face of the Rays, some younger player have clearly jumped him in the tiers of third baseman. I don’t expect his fall off to all come in 2017, but he has shown signs of getting a little bit slower, even though his numbers have remained at an all-star level. His power will still play, but some younger, more dynamic players are now the better options.

8. Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals)

4.1 WAR 156 G 647 PA .270 BA .348 OBP 38 2B 20 HR .450 SLG .797 OPS 117 SO 65 BB 36.5% Hard Contact

Rendon was a high first round pick because of his overall offensive game and he’s shown signs of reaching that potential since he came to D.C. a few years ago. Rendon is not an really a power hitter, even though he can lift balls out of the park. His value lies in his potential ability to be a doubles machine and above average on-base player. The 26 year-old has always had the ability to reach that level, but a combination of injuries and the changing of roles has held him back. Now as the definitive third baseman, Rendon is one of the more likely players to start to become a prominent player at his position in all MLB.

7. Justin Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers)

4.9 WAR 151 G 622 PA .275 BA .339 OBP 34 2B 27 HR .493 SLG .832 OPS 107 SO 48 BB 37.6% Hard Contact

If Corey Seager was the MVP of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner was a more than qualified number two for manager Dave Roberts. After beginning 2016 in somewhat of a slump, Turner became one of the premier players at the hot corner. Proving that his breakout 2014 season was not by any means a fluke. He came into his own a little bit later than most upper-echelon players, but that shouldn’t distract people from recognizing that he is a middle of the order hitter in a very good Dodgers batting order.

Turner is a power threat in both the doubles and home run areas and he is by no means a liability in the batting average department. He hits the ball hard and he doesn’t strike out as much as you might think. His 4.9 WAR suggests that he belongs at this spot in the MLB third base rankings and he got paid last offseason like that was the case.

6. Kyle Seager (Seattle Mariners)

6.9 WAR 158 G 676 PA .278 BA .359 OBP 36 2B 30 HR .499 SLG .859 OPS 108 SO 69 BB 38.7% Hard Contact

It’s easy to forgot Kyle Seager when up and coming stars like Manny Machado, Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado play the same position. However, the Mariners third baseman should start to get more attention on the national level. His stats represent a player that can significantly impact the game any time he steps into the batter’s box.

His nearly .500 slugging percentage in combination with his 38.7 percent hard contact rate shows that he can barrel up balls at a very high level. While he hasn’t gotten the attention thanks to the other upper-tier players I already mentioned that should by no means discount the ability and production coming from the Mariners third baseman. Expect another all-star caliber season from Seager in 2017.

5-1

5. Adrian Beltre (Texas Rangers)

6.4 WAR 153 G 640 PA .300 BA .358 OBP 31 2B 32 HR .521 SLG .879 OPS 66 SO 48 BB 35.6% Hard Contact

Beltre is truly an ageless wonder in every sense of the word. Even at 38 years old, Beltre remains one of the premier MLB third baseman. He will be out for a considerable period of time to start the season because of a Grade 1 calf strain. Still, this should leave him with just enough time to establish himself as a top five player at the hot corner.

Beltre brings above average marks as a hitter, home run threat and in the field (1.8 dWAR). He still has an extremely powerful swing that sometimes lands the Rangers third baseman on his knee when he follows through on his swing. His consistency and ability to be dynamic as a hitter, while also being a high strikeout type of player still grades him out as a close to elite MLB player.

4. Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

6.5 WAR 160 G 696 PA .294 BA .362 OBP 35 2B 41 HR .570 SLG .932 OPS 103 SO 68 BB 37.9% Hard Contact

Arena do gets some criticism that his offensive numbers are heightened because he plays at Coors Field in Coloraso. But I would argue that while this point may have some merit, it by no means impacts the type of player you should see Arenado as. Still very young, he’ll be 26 in a couple of days, Arenado’s past few seasons should easily make him a top four third baseman.

He’s frequently proven that he can hit for both elite average and power, while also bringing a solid glove into the fold. He hits the ball hard, according to his hard contact rate and really when you just look at the stats he is putting up there is no argument that Arenado isn’t one of the MLB’s brightest starts today. His numbers may be inflated by where he plays half the season, but these numbers don’t lie. He’s elite and will be fun to watch for many years to come.

3. Josh Donaldson (Toronto Blue Jays)

7.4 WAR 155 G 700 PA .284 BA .404 OBP 32 2B 37 HR .549 SLG .953 OPS 119 SO 109 BB 40.4% Hard Contact

Donaldson brings an energy and personality that is extremely fun to watch. His super quick bat and smooth swing creates a lot of power and an outstanding hard contact rate. He’s definitely aggressive at the plate, knowing that he can hit balls out to any part of the ballpark, but that really hasn’t led to an outstandingly high K rate. His ability to walk at a very high rate, while remaining a quality overall hitter makes him much better than the typical slugger.

Donaldson is clearly one of the most feared hitters in MLB and for good reason. He has made the Athletics regret everything about the trade that they made a few years ago to send their start third baseman to Toronto. He’s a consistent MVP candidate and he deserves all the acclaim he gets.

2. Manny Machado (Baltimore Orioles)

6.7 WAR 157 G 696 PA .294 BA .343 OBP 40 2B 37 HR .533 SLG .876 OPS 120 SO 48 BB 35.4% Hard Contact

Machado is truly a special player in the hot corner. He frequently makes plays that make you pinch yourself to make sure that you aren’t dreaming. He’s got an outstanding glove, range that definitely plays at short and one of the strongest arms that baseball has every seen.

This is not to take away from Machado’s offensive ability, which is elite as well. He’s effectively turned in his extra base hit power earlier in his career to legitimate home run ability now. Machado sprays the ball to all parts of the field and is extremely comfortable turning on pitches or reaching out and slapping the ball to the opposite field. His average, home run and all his other stats back up that he might be one of the next greats to ever put on an MLB uniform.

1. Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs)

7.7 WAR 155 G 699 PA .292 BA .385 OBP 35 2B 39 HR .554 SLG .939 OPS 154 SO 75 BB 40.3% Hard Contact

He was the NL MVP for a reason and it shows in the numbers he put up in 2016. Bryant can hit the ball as far as anyone in baseball and he pairs this with a high on-base percentage and strong hard contact rate. Bryant brings a smooth uppercut swing to the table that shoots majestic home runs into the air.

Bryant may not be even close to as good of a defensive third baseman as many Machado, but he does enough to get the job done for sure. The only real weakness to his game is the strikeouts, which I’m sure aren’t as big of a deal considering the production he gives you at the plate day in and day out. He put up the highest WAR out of any player at this position last year and my projections is that he will keep his spot as the best third baseman come the end of the 2017 MLB calendar year.

How would you rank the third baseman in the early goings of the 2017 MLB regular season? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

