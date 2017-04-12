MLB promotes executives under Manfred

Chris Marinak and Chris Park have been promoted to Major League Baseball executive vice presidents by Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Morgan Sword and Bryan Seeley have been elevated to senior vice presidents.

Marinak’s new title is EVP of league economics and strategy, and Park’s is EVP of global marketing and partnerships.

The 36-year-old Marinak, a former captain of Virginia’s baseball team, joined the commissioner’s office in 2008 and had been senior vice president of league economics and strategy since January 2014. He helped develop MLB’s video review and medical records systems, has taken oversight of the schedule, and assists the competition and playing rules committees in on-field rules and pace-of-game initiatives.

Park, 37, was a vice president in the labor relations department, left, returned in March 2015 as senior vice president of growth and strategy, then was promoted a month later to senior vice president of growth, strategy and international. In his new role he will be responsible for global marketing and social media content.

Sword, 31, becomes senior vice president for league economics and strategy, up from VP. He has worked for the labor relations department since 2008 and been a vice president. He oversees contract issues, the amateur draft and international signings.

The 38-year-old Seeley, also promoted to SVP from VP, was hired in September 2014 as head of baseball’s investigations department and deputy general counsel. He is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

Park and Seeley are graduates of Harvard Law School, as is Manfred, and Marinak is a graduate of Harvard Business School.

