MLB Power Rankings: Time to Accept Reality
Now that we are entering week three, let us take a look at the MLB power rankings for this week.
Welcome to the third installment of the MLB Power Rankings for this year.
We are now through two weeks of the season, and while it is still early, there are a few trends. The Toronto Blue Jays have been miserable to start the season, while the Cincinnati Reds have been one of the biggest surprises thus far. We have seen the Chicago Cubs struggle to find their dominant form from last year, and seen the flu do its best to take out the Boston Red Sox.
There have been a few interesting performances from players as well. Marcus Thames has hit as though he was still in Korea, showing that the Brewers were justified in their three year contract. Jose Reyes, meanwhile, has struggled enough where the Mets were jokingly thinking about asking the FBI for help in locating their third baseman. Or, was Terry Collins joking?
Although it is still early, these trends have become more than a hot o cold week. It may not be time to push the panic button just yet, but it is time to start showing a bit of concern. As such, the events of the past couple of weeks have had an impact upon the MLB power rankings this week, as 2016 is put further into the rearview mirror.
Let us take a look back at the past week, and delve into this week’s edition of the power rankings.
San Diego Padres
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 30
Oakland Athletics
Last week: 2-3 record
Last rank: 25
Philadelphia Phillies
Last week: 1-5 record
Last rank: 18
Los Angeles Angels
Last week: 1-5 record
Last rank: 22
Cincinnati Reds
Last week: 4-3 record
Last rank: 27
Atlanta Braves
Last week: 4-1 record
Last rank: 28
Chicago White Sox
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 26
Milwaukee Brewers
Last week: 5-1 record
Last rank: 29
Toronto Blue Jays
Last week: 1-5 record
Last rank: 9
St. Louis Cardinals
Last week: 1-4 record
Last rank: 12
Texas Rangers
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 13
Kansas City Royals
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 23
Minnesota Twins
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 24
Tampa Bay Rays
Last week: 1-5 record
Last rank: 14
Pittsburgh Pirates
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 11
Seattle Mariners
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 10
Baltimore Orioles
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 20
Arizona Diamondback
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 21
New York Yankees
Last week: 5-0 record
Last rank: 19
Detroit Tigers
Last week: 5-2 record
Last rank: 15
San Francisco Giants
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 8
Colorado Rockies
Last week: 4-3 record
Last rank: 16
Miami Marlins
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 17
Cleveland Indians
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 5
Washington Nationals
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 7
New York Mets
Last week: 4-3 record
Last rank: 4
Boston Red Sox
Last week: 4-3 record
Last rank: 2
Houston Astros
Last week: 4-1 record
Last rank: 6
Chicago Cubs
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 1
Los Angeles Dodgers
Last week: 3-3 record
Last rank: 3
More from Call to the Pen
- Baltimore Orioles lose Zach Britton To DL With Forearm Soreness2h ago
- Don’t Blink, But Pitching Is Carrying the Colorado Rockies to Early Success3h ago
- Despite Rough Start, Blue Jays Have No Plans to Overhaul Lineup – Yet4h ago
- Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Brent Honeywell Called Up to Triple-A5h ago
- New York Yankees: How Long a Leash Will Chris Carter Have?6h ago
This article originally appeared on
- AL
- AL Central
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Bryce Harper
- Byron Buxton
- Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Indians
- Colorado Rockies
- Edwin Encarnación
- Eric Thames
- George Springer
- Greg Holland
- Houston Astros
- Hunter Renfroe
- Jeanmar Gómez
- Joaquín Benoit
- Joe Kelly
- José Reyes
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Masahiro Tanaka
- Matt Davidson
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Rich Hill
- Sam Dyson
- San Diego Padres
- Shawn Tolleson
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Trevor Bauer
- Trey Mancini
- Wil Myers
- Zach Britton
- Zack Greinke
-