MLB Power Rankings: Rockies Providing Staying Power

For the most part, this past week did not change much. However, it may have proven that a few teams have more staying power in regards to the MLB postseason than we would have expected.

Heading into the 2017 season, there were a few teams that seemed to be consensus postseason favorites. The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians all appeared to be destined to be playing in October. It made sense, as the Cubs and Indians had faced off in the previous World Series, and the Red Sox had acquired Chris Sale. A playoff berth seemed all but assured.

Then, the season began. The Cubs and Indians have struggled to find some semblance of consistency this year, as they have performed far below expectations. Meanwhile, teams like the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks started off hot, and have continued their surprising campaigns.

Meanwhile, the trends that we have seen since the beginning of the season have remained close to the same. Short of a couple of surprises, and a team getting hot, not much has changed overall in the majors. As Denny Green would say, they are who we thought they were.

Nonetheless, let us take a look at this week’s edition of the MLB Power Rankings, and see where the different teams ended up this week.

30

San Diego Padres

Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 30 On the negative side, the Padres lost exciting young center fielder Manny Margot to the disabled list, sidelined with a strained soleus muscle. However, the Padres are out of the National League cellar, with the free falling Phillies now having the worst record in baseball.

29

Philadelphia Phillies

Last week: 2-5 record

Last rank: 26 It has been a rough week for the Phillies, as they faced the surprising Rockies and the Reds. Understandably, they struggled. While good times may be ahead in Philadelphia, they still need a bit more time to get there.

28

San Francisco Giants

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 28 Madison Bumgarner is set to begin throwing again as soon as Friday. While that is great news, his return may well come far too late, as the Giants have been a complete disaster all season. At least next year, they can look forward to that even year magic.

27

Miami Marlins

Last week: 3-2 record

Last rank: 29 The Marlins issues are not just on the field. Right now, the potential sale of the team is being held up as the potential buyers are concerned over the future of the sport in Miami. Strong ownership could change things, but it is hard to know until Jeffrey Loria is removed.

26

Kansas City Royals

Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 27 In theory, the trade deadline could be exciting for the Royals. However, aside from Jason Vargas and Lorenzo Cain, the rest of their impending free agents have disappointed. There may be a lot more smoke than fire come July 31.

25

Oakland Athletics

Last week: 2-3 record

Last rank: 24 Just as Andrew Triggs crashed back to reality, Sonny Gray has returned from the disabled list. Depending on the A’s plans at the deadline, it is certainly encouraging that Gray is back looking like an ace. However, it may lead Oakland to keep him for the following year.

24

Atlanta Braves

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 22 Even though we have written Bartolo Colon off before, one has to wonder if this is really the end. At 44 years old, the Round Mound on the Mound has been less than useful this year. Or, maybe we just need to get him another bag o’ burgers.

23

Seattle Mariners

Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 20 The Mariners disaster of a season reminds us all as to why champions are not crowned in the preseason. Seattle looked like it was ready to end its playoff drought with the plethora of moved Jerry Dipoto made, and now, it looks like the Mariners will be in sell mode.

22

New York Mets

Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 25 The Mets pitching staff should be getting help soon. Steven Matz was brilliant in his most recent rehab outing, setting down the 15 batters he faced in order. If he is truly healthy, and can perform well, the Mets could have a run in them,

21

Detroit Tigers

Last week: 2-6 record

Last rank: 17 Tigers general manager Al Avila said that if Detroit cannot escape mediocrity, he will not shy away from a fire sale. Given their struggles in the past couple of weeks, Avila may be working the phone lines in the near future.

20

Pittsburgh Pirates

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 21 It’s time to send Chad Kuhl back to AAA, if only to give him a chance to regain his confidence. A 1-5 record with a 6.29 ERA and a 1.62 WHiP, is not helping Pittsburgh. He may be a part of the future, but that future just does not appear to be here just yet.

19

Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 4-1 record

Last rank: 23 Slowly but surely, the Blue Jays are starting to get healthy again. Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki have returned from the DL, and a five game winning streak helped bring Toronto closer to .500. But is it too little too late?

18

Los Angeles Angels

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 18 Just as the Angels looked like they could put themselves in the conversation for a Wild Card berth, the unthinkable happened, as Mike Trout is dealing with a thumb injury. If he is lost for any length of time, kiss the Angels season good bye.

17

Cincinnati Reds

Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 19 Just when we were ready to write off the Reds, they had another solid week, getting to within a game of .500. Scott Schebler has been on fire, hitting three homers in the past week as he has moved into a tie for the National League lead.

16

Texas Rangers

Last week: 1-5 record

Last rank: 9 The Rangers were flying high heading into this week, and then the wings came apart. A five game losing streak to start the week came to an end yesterday, but those discussions of Yu Darvish being on the trade block are going to only intensify unless they can go on another run.

15

Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 0-6 record

Last rank: 8 Just as the Rangers dropped down our rankings, so too did the Orioles. In their case, it has been over a week since their last victory, as the offense has disappeared, scoring nine runs in the last five games. The Orioles do not have the arms to withstand that lack of production.

14

St. Louis Cardinals

Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 11 Is Adam Wainwright back to ace status again? He has been outright dominant in May, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.64 ERA and a 1.30 WHiP. In the past month, he has dropped his ERA by over two runs. If he is back, that will be a major boost for a Cardinals team desperately looking for help.

13

Chicago Cubs

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 12 In what was expected to be a postseason preview, the Dodgers swept the Cubs in convincing fashion. Kyle Schwarber has been demoted to a platoon role, Ben Zobrist has a wrist injury, and Scott Boras is trying to convince anyone that Jake Arrieta is still elite. Things could well get worse.

12

Chicago White Sox

Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 14 If the White Sox end up selling, the biggest trade frenzy may not be for Jose Quintana, but rather for closer David Robertson. He has been excellent this season, posting a 2.41 ERA and a 0.96 WHiP, striking out 26 batters in 18.1 innings. Given how many teams need relief help, Robertson will be in high demand.

11

Tampa Bay Rays

Last week: 4-3 record

Last rank: 13 Perhaps surprisingly, Matt Andriese has turned into a solid option in the Rays rotation. He ranks second in the rotation with a 121 ERA+, and his 8.0 K/9 is tied is tied for the second best mark of any pitcher with 10 or more innings in Tampa Bay.

10

Minnesota Twins

Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 15 It certainly appears as though the Twins are for real at this point. Miguel Sano has been everything that Minnesota had hoped, and could be an MVP candidate, let alone an All Star. Ervin Santana has been brilliant, and the patchwork bullpen has outperformed expectations. The Twins could be in the postseason once again.

9

Cleveland Indians

Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 10 Danny Salazar was expected to become the Indians second ace this season. Instead, he is heading to the bullpen, as Mike Clevinger has usurped his place in the rotation. And yet, the Indians are still in the thick of the AL Central race.

8

Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 6 Have a day Chase Anderson! After getting roughed up for six runs in four innings against the Cubs, Anderson came back and threw seven no hit innings before allowing a leadoff single in the eighth on Saturday. Milwaukee continues to surprise, and the pitching staff has been a large part of that success.

7

Boston Red Sox

Last week: 5-1 record

Last rank: 16 And now, the biggest climbers of the week. The Red Sox have performed so well that even Brian Johnson looked like a viable major league option. Now if only they can get Rick Porcello back on track.

6

Arizona Diamondbacks

Last week: 5-2 record

Last rank: 5 Jake Lamb had a hot start to the 2016 campaign, but he has been even better to start this season. With a .279/.372/.581 batting line and 14 homers thus far, Lamb is certainly making a case for his first All Star berth. But can he perform like this over a full season?

5

Washington Nationals

Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 4 Is this the Stephen Strasburg breakout that we have been waiting for? He struck out a career high 15 batters on Saturday, and has a 6-1 record to go along with a 2.94 ERA and a 1.05 WHiP. Perhaps this is the year he earns that first Cy Young award.

4

Colorado Rockies

Last week: 5-2 record

Last rank: 7 Virtually every team in the majors could have had Greg Holland. However, the Rockies took the chance, and gave Holland a chance to close. He has not missed a beat, and is perfect in his 19 save situations. Hindsight may be 20/20, but the Rockies are reaping those benefits.

3

New York Yankees

Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 2 The young Yankees just keep right on marching along. And yet, there are signs of trouble, especially at first base. If they continue to contend for a playoff berth, and the Greg Bird/Chris Carter platoon continues to struggle, that could be the area they target at the trade deadline.

2

Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week: 5-1 record

Last rank: 3 Even Clayton Kershaw can have moments where he is mortal. Yesterday, the Dodgers ace allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. Nonetheless, the Dodgers still won, and Kershaw is still amongst the leaders in ERA and WHiP.

1

Houston Astros

Last week: 6-1 record

Last rank: 1 The Astros are the only American League twam to win over 30 games thus far, and are not showing any signs of slowing down. Ken Giles has been brilliant in the closer role, and there are few holes on the roster. If they add another top of the rotation starter, the championship could go through Houston.

