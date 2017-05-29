MLB Power Rankings: Rockies Providing Staying Power
For the most part, this past week did not change much. However, it may have proven that a few teams have more staying power in regards to the MLB postseason than we would have expected.
Heading into the 2017 season, there were a few teams that seemed to be consensus postseason favorites. The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians all appeared to be destined to be playing in October. It made sense, as the Cubs and Indians had faced off in the previous World Series, and the Red Sox had acquired Chris Sale. A playoff berth seemed all but assured.
Then, the season began. The Cubs and Indians have struggled to find some semblance of consistency this year, as they have performed far below expectations. Meanwhile, teams like the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks started off hot, and have continued their surprising campaigns.
Meanwhile, the trends that we have seen since the beginning of the season have remained close to the same. Short of a couple of surprises, and a team getting hot, not much has changed overall in the majors. As Denny Green would say, they are who we thought they were.
Nonetheless, let us take a look at this week’s edition of the MLB Power Rankings, and see where the different teams ended up this week.
San Diego Padres
Last week: 3-3 record
Last rank: 30
Philadelphia Phillies
Last week: 2-5 record
Last rank: 26
San Francisco Giants
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 28
Miami Marlins
Last week: 3-2 record
Last rank: 29
Kansas City Royals
Last week: 3-3 record
Last rank: 27
Oakland Athletics
Last week: 2-3 record
Last rank: 24
Atlanta Braves
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 22
Seattle Mariners
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 20
New York Mets
Last week: 3-3 record
Last rank: 25
Detroit Tigers
Last week: 2-6 record
Last rank: 17
Pittsburgh Pirates
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 21
Toronto Blue Jays
Last week: 4-1 record
Last rank: 23
Los Angeles Angels
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 18
Cincinnati Reds
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 19
Texas Rangers
Last week: 1-5 record
Last rank: 9
Baltimore Orioles
Last week: 0-6 record
Last rank: 8
St. Louis Cardinals
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 11
Chicago Cubs
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 12
Chicago White Sox
Last week: 3-4 record
Last rank: 14
Tampa Bay Rays
Last week: 4-3 record
Last rank: 13
Minnesota Twins
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 15
Cleveland Indians
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 10
Milwaukee Brewers
Last week: 2-4 record
Last rank: 6
Boston Red Sox
Last week: 5-1 record
Last rank: 16
Arizona Diamondbacks
Last week: 5-2 record
Last rank: 5
Washington Nationals
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 4
Colorado Rockies
Last week: 5-2 record
Last rank: 7
New York Yankees
Last week: 4-2 record
Last rank: 2
Los Angeles Dodgers
Last week: 5-1 record
Last rank: 3
Houston Astros
Last week: 6-1 record
Last rank: 1
