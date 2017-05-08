MLB Power Rankings: Pick Your Dumpster Fire Edition
Well, the first five weeks of the MLB season have been interesting to say the least. What does that mean in this week’s installment of the MLB Power Rankings?
One of the fun parts of the MLB Power Rankings is to look back at the start of the season and to see how different the results are at the end of the year. The same could be said at this point in the season, as teams that were expected to be contenders have proven otherwise, and those teams that were expected to be rebuilding have had surprising success.
And then, there are those teams that have just been complete disasters. For a variety of reasons, there have been a few teams this season that have been complete disappointments, be it injuries, ineffectiveness, or just a lack of cohesion in the clubhouse. And then, there are the New York Mets, whose situation with Matt Harvey is a dumpster fire of its own.
Likewise, there have been plenty of impressive displays on the field. Aaron Judge and Eric Thames do not appear to be slowing down any time soon. The Red Sox and Orioles have seen their rivalry explode. And Bartolo Colon continues to do Bartolo Colon things, albeit in a new city.
All in all, it has been an interesting first five weeks to the season. After a week hiatus, let us see where your favorite team ranks in this week’s edition of the MLB Power Rankings.
Kansas City Royals
Last rank: 30
San Francisco Giants
Last rank: 28
San Diego Padres
Last rank: 27
Toronto Blue Jays
Last rank: 29
Atlanta Braves
Last rank: 23
Oakland Athletics
Last rank: 24
Pittsburgh Pirates
Last rank: 22
Los Angeles Angels
Last rank: 20
New York Mets
Last rank: 19
Texas Rangers
Last rank: 21
Seattle Mariners
Last rank: 25
Miami Marlins
Last rank: 12
Tampa Bay Rays
Last rank: 26
Philadelphia Phillies
Last rank: 14
Minnesota Twins
Last rank: 13
St. Louis Cardinals
Last rank: 17
Milwaukee Brewers
Last rank: 16
Chicago White Sox
Last rank: 15
Detroit Tigers
Last rank: 11
Cleveland Indians
Last rank: 10
Colorado Rockies
Last rank: 8
Cincinnati Reds
Last rank: 18
Boston Red Sox
Last rank: 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
Last rank: 5
Los Angeles Dodgers
Last rank: 7
Baltimore Orioles
Last rank: 6
Chicago Cubs
Last rank: 4
Houston Astros
Last rank: 3
New York Yankees
Last rank: 2
Washington Nationals
Last rank: 1
