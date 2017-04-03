MLB Power Rankings: Opening Day Edition
On what is officially being considered as Opening Day across Major League Baseball, where do we think the teams will finish? Welcome to our initial MLB Power Rankings for the season.
Today, the season truly begins. While there were three games yesterday, today, most of the MLB gets started. It is Opening Day, a day that should be a national holiday. Spring is officially here, regardless of what the six inches of snow on my lawn may say.
It is a time of hope around the game as well. Virtually every team heads into the season expecting to compete, even if those beliefs are unrealistic. The fanbases are energized, either to watch the younger players come up and hopefully start the next run of contention, or to hope for a return trip to the playoffs.
Where do the 30 MLB teams rank heading into the 2017 campaign? While these rankings will change over the course of the season, we all have to start somewhere. And so, as we celebrate Opening Day, let us take a look at the initial Power Rankings for the coming season.
Disagree with your team’s rankings? Feel that a team should be ranked higher or lower? Let us know in the comments!
San Diego Padres
Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
Milwaukee brewers
Oakland Athletics
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Angels
Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies
Colorado Rockies
Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
Toronto Blue Jays
Texas Rangers
St. Louis Cardinals
Seattle Mariners
Houston Astros
San Francisco Giants
New York Mets
Washington Nationals
Cleveland Indians
los angeles dodgers
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
