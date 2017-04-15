MLB players remember Jackie Robinson on Twitter

MLB players chimed in in remembrance of Jackie Robinson on Saturday, 70 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier.

For Jackie Robinson Day, all players don his universally-retired No. 42 each year per MLB’s tradition. Players shared their individual thoughts, feelings and thanks in honor of the Hall of Famer, who broke into the major leagues with the Brooklyn Dodgers and helped pave the way for African-American and Latino players to enter the league.

Robinson’s legacy lives on today, as evidenced by the sentiment of those paying tribute.








This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!