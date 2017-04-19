MLB Players Launch New Social Media App

In efforts to create a medium to better communicate with fans, Major League Baseball players launched a new social network called Infield Chatter.

With Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat largely dominating the social network space, MLB players have several ways to communicate with fans. But with the continuous stream of other content, fans can often find it difficult to keep up-to-date with their favorite MLB players.

As a result, the MLB Players Association launched an app called Infield Chatter. The app works as a social network specifically for MLB players and fans. Here’s a look at Infield Chatter’s interface.

The app functions the same as most other social networks. Users have a profile, can post pictures, videos and updates – and, most importantly, fans can comment and receive replies from verified players. Players are also promising podcasts, behind-the-scenes videos, interviews and giveaways.

Instead of “likes”, users can give “fist bumps” to posts. Over 1,000 MLB players are already registered, and many have been posting steadily in the past week – for major events like Jackie Robinson Day and Easter.

TechCrunch noted that since the app was launched by the players, neither fans nor players have to wait for the other party to start using the app. The players have a vested interest in the success of Infield Chatter, and with their presence on the app, it’s only natural that some fans will follow.

“Some will appreciate it right away. Others won’t,” Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association, said via CNN Money. “But everyone will be watching.”

Players wanted the app created to better communicate with fans, and the hope is that it will draw in a larger base of younger fans. The launch of Infield Chatter doesn’t mean players will stop posting on other social networks, but it’s clear that the content on IC is much more informal.

MLB stars like Kris Bryant, Miguel Cabrera and Yoenis Cespedes are already among some of the players using the app. In addition to major league players, minor leaguers and former players are allowed to join the network, as well.

Infield Chatter was originally planned in 2015 as an online community, but it was never launched to the public. There’s no current plan to generate revenue as of now, but the Players Association won’t rule it out in the future.

You can download Infield Chatter on the iOS App Store or Google Play.

