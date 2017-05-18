MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, and rumors

Through the first month and a half of the Major League Baseball, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Detroit’s JD Martinez said he would like to finish career with the team, but contract talks are unlikely this season. (MLB.com)

• Twins management say they were tempted to trade pitcher Ervin Santana last offseason but held off. (FanRag Sports)

• Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels won’t rule out return to the Phillies. Hamels spent 10 seasons with Philadelphia and is currently on the disable list. (Philly.com)

• The Houston Astros will be aggressively pursuing pitching before the trade deadline. (FOX Sports)

• Atlanta Braves placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with Left achilles tendinitis. Move is retroactive to May 16.

• Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman set for MRI and a CT scan on wrist after being hit by pitch.

• San Diego Padres placed pitcher Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list with strained right shoulder. Move is retroactive to May 14.

• Pirates placed outfielder Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring strain. Move is retroactive to May 15.

• Miami Marlins placed pitcher Junichi Tazawa on the 10-day disabled list with rib cartelige inflammation. Move is retroactive to May 16, 2017.

