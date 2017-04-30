Watch Arizona’s Jake Lamb hammer the longest home run of the season

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb crushed his fifth home run of the season Saturday against the Rockies, and it was the longest shot any player has hit all season. Lamb took Rockies starter Kyle Anderson 481 feet to center field, scoring two to give Arizona a 6-1 lead.

481 feet! @jakelamb24 will get you a home run ball ANYWHERE in the park. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Look out, @JakeLamb18 just soared to the top of #Statcast's 2017 HR distance leaderboard. 481 feet! pic.twitter.com/48dGqMnVfZ — #Statcast (@statcast) April 30, 2017

The Rockies staged a comeback, though, and scored a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney. Colorado held on to win, 7-6.

