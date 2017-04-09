MLB: Kyle Hendricks, Aaron Sanchez – Who Is the Best Fifth Starter?

Reigning ERA winners Kyle Hendricks and Aaron Sanchez may not be listed as number-one pitchers, but they should be viewed as MLB aces.

What’s in a number? Tradition shows that all MLB teams have a starting rotation from one through five. On Opening Day, it is great to see all of the “aces” square off against each other in the first game of the season. But what about the rest of the season? What about the other guys? Kyle Hendricks and Aaron Sanchez are two guys excelling in the perceived fifth starter role. They are two guys who embrace the idea of being the ace every time they step on the mound.

Last season, both Hendricks and Sanchez were the ERA leaders in their respective leagues. Hendricks led all of baseball with a 2.13 ERA, while Sanchez led the AL with an even 3.00 ERA. Both are primed to duplicate their success in 2017 as well.

On Saturday, both guys made their season debuts. Hendricks went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits. “Greg Maddux 2.0″ also had six strikeouts with only one walk. His command was a little off early on, but he was able to collect himself enough to earn the victory. For good measure, Hendricks also added two hits, including a go-ahead single.

While a blister may have led to Sanchez being slotted in the fifth spot, he was there nonetheless on Saturday night. In a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sanchez posted a quality start in his first action of the season. He went seven innings allowing just one run on four hits. Sanchez also struck out six with three walks. After following a Chris Sale blueprint of bouncing between the rotation and bullpen early on, Sanchez is likely now firmly entrenched in the starting rotation for the Blue Jays going forward.

Last season, both Hendricks and Sanchez were considered breakout stars. Sanchez was named an All-Star and finished seventh in the AL Cy Young voting. Surprisingly, Hendricks was not named to the All-Star team, but he did finished third in the NL Cy Young race, while also garnering some MVP votes as well. A Cubs pitcher being overlooked for a potential All-Star spot is nothing new, as the same could have been said for Jake Arrieta in 2015. He was not an All-Star that year, but went on to win the Cy Young with 22 wins and a 1.77 ERA.

While it is great to have an ace on the staff, a headliner, losing streak stopper, or even a 1-2 punch at the front of the rotation, championships are often won with the contributions of an entire staff. Last season, it was Hendricks dominating the NL pennant-clinching game for the Cubs, and also starting Game 7 of the World Series. Not to bad for a fifth starter.

So who is the game’s best fifth starter? If it were up to Kyle Hendricks or Aaron Sanchez, the only numbers that they are concerned with are wins every time they take the ball. They are two guys who go out and do their job, regardless of the order that they are placed in. They may not be flashy, but what else would you expect from a couple of guys at the back of the rotation?

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!