MLB: Joe Buck Responds to World Series Criticism, Telling Fans to “Grow Up”

Several months removed from the historic 2016 World Series, Joe Buck recently addressed the criticism he received while covering the championship. The enthusiasm he showed following the final out of the World Series infuriated many in St. Louis and to them Buck rightfully said, “Grow up.”

The excitement of the 2016 World Series made it difficult for anyone not to be swept away in it. Even Joe Buck, renowned sports broadcaster and St. Louis native, was caught up in the thrill of the Fall Classic. As the Chicago Cubs carried off their long-awaited championship trophy, many St. Louis Cardinals fans sat at home and criticized Buck for his shifting allegiance.

It is hard not to know Buck’s name in St. Louis even without turning on the television. It was his father, Jack Buck, who locked his family into an eternal relationship with St. Louis. After serving as the voice of the Cardinals for nearly 50 years, he became a St. Louis icon and, in part, ignited his son’s newest string of controversy.

The focal point of Buck’s most recent criticism came from his call of the final out of the World Series. A call he deemed the highlight of his career. In response, Buck graciously, yet firmly, made his case on Friday, during an interview with 670 The Score. He shared his thoughts on his negative feedback and appropriately defended his actions.

“I think anybody who understands the importance of what the Cubs mean and the Cubs winning to where baseball fits in 2016 and going into next year understands it was a big deal and understands the historical significance of it,” Buck said (per cbslocal.com). “That’s what made it so awesome to be at Wrigley Field and sit in that seat and call those games.”

Understandable Excitement

It does not take a Cubs fan to know what the “no-longer lovable losers” accomplished in 2016. After over 100 years of postseason disappointment, they completed a phenomenal regular season to win the World Series in unforgettable fashion.

“And then on top of it, when you get a seven-game World Series, that’s unreal,” Buck said. “When you get 10 innings in Game 7, it’s almost unheard of. It worked out perfectly for what turned out to be a huge audience on TV.”

Fans throughout the country were lucky to see it happen and Buck understood the privilege of covering it. As a FOX Sports broadcaster, Buck is working for the sports industry as a whole, not to please Cardinals fans. He showed true professionalism by leaving his team loyalties at the door and appreciating the essence of baseball.

“They’re going to have to grow up, if that somehow offends them and their sensibilities,” Buck said.

The seemingly only concrete reason his critics use to support their opinion of Buck is the enthusiasm with which he wrapped up the World Series. Early into his career, fans harped on Buck for lacking emotion in his broadcasts. Now that he grew out of his previous monotone ways, fans are criticizing Buck for having enthusiasm, implying that he is doing his job right.

In his industry, no one can please everyone. At some point in every broadcaster’s career, they will offend someone, somewhere. Since his career began in 1994, Buck is no stranger to criticism and faces the disapproval of his hometown. Ironically, those in St. Louis criticizing Buck will have no problem cheering on Dexter Fowler, the former Cub, in 2017.

