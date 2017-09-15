MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before November

NEW YORK (AP) Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

The next scheduled owners’ meeting is Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida.

”I don’t think it will go as long as November,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday before a town hall meeting with fans at Yankee Stadium. ”I don’t have a date yet. I’m going to try to do it at some point between now and the November owners’ meeting.”

Manfred said the special meeting likely would be held as a telephone conference call.

Marlins president David Samson said on Aug. 12 that a signed $1.2 billion agreement had been submitted to MLB.

A 14-time All-Star shortstop, Jeter would be a limited partner in the group and in charge of the business and baseball operations, according to Samson.

At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve any franchise sale. Jeffrey Loria has owned the team since 2002.

