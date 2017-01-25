MLB History: Rob Manfred Takes Over as Commissioner

Bud Selig spent 23 years as the Commissioner of the MLB. On this day in 2015, Rob Manfred took over, as he sought to continue the progress made under the former Brewers owner.

Bud Selig’s tenure as MLB Commissioner was certainly filled with controversy. He presided over the disastrous 1994 Player’s Strike, and one of the enduring images of his reign involves his utter befuddlement on how to handle the tie at the 2002 All Star Game. Even worse, he was in charge during the PED scandals of the mid 2000’s, with further colored how people regarded his tenure.

And yet, there were plenty of positives. Under Selig, the MLB enjoyed 21 years of labor peace, helping the sport to move on from the strike. We saw a great deal of parity in the game, with teams like the Rays and the Royals being able to build contending franchises. MLB put together the most stringent testing and penalties for PEDs of the four major sports, and became the first league to truly embrace the internet.

It was that legacy that Rob Manfred had to follow, as he took over for Selig on this day in 2015. As the Executive Vice President of the game since 1998, he was in charge of labor relations and human resources, and was considered a key part of that labor peace. Understandably, he was one of Selig’s right hand men, and the odds on favorite as his successor.

Manfred immediately had a fire to put out when he stepped into the role. Domestic violence had become a problem in the NFL and the NBA, with penalties that were essentially a slap on the wrist coming under fire. Not wanting the sport to be lumped in the same category, Manfred and Tony Clark, head of the MLBPA, came to an agreement on the most comprehensive policy on domestic violence in sports.

With the Collective Bargaining Agreement coming to an end last year, Manfred ensured that labor peace continued. At a time where contentious talks are around virtually every corner, the MLB has become the model for labor relations. Who would have imagined that?

There will be plenty of chances going forward for Manfred to continue to make his mark upon the game. Expansion is considered inevitable, although no one is sure when it will happen. Likewise, pace of play questions are beginning to come to the forefront, with Manfred wanting to install a pitch clock in order to hasten the game along. Baseball is in great shape, but he will still have plenty of work to do.

Regardless of what one thinks of him, Bud Selig was going to be a tough act to follow. So far, Rob Manfred has done an admirable job.

