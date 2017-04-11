MLB History: Emmett Ashford Becomes First Black Umpire

The MLB color barrier extended not just to players, but to umpires and other personnel as well. On this day in 1966, Emmett Ashford changed that, becoming the first black umpire in MLB history.

Emmett Ashford began his umpiring career just four years after Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color barrier. A former postal worker, the 36 year old became an umpire in 1951, serving in the Southwestern International League. The league was a traditionally white league, making Ashford’s presence all the more interesting.

After the league folded during the season, Ashford’s odyssey through the minor leagues began. He moved to the Arizona-Texas League, and after two years, moved on to the Western International League. Then, in 1954, Ashford was promoted to the Pacific Coast League, just one step from the Majors.

However, that last step took the longest. Ashford spent a dozen years in the PCL, where he became known for his showmanship and flashy style, but he was also considered one of the best in the league. By the early part of the 1960’s, sportswriters were calling for his promotion. Yet, it took until September 1965 before the American League purchased his contract.

It was on this day in 1966 that Ashford made his debut. He was a different sort of umpire than had been seen in the Majors, as he oozed personality and style. He wore jewelry and immaculate suits, complete with highly polished shoes. Ashford quickly became known for his antics on the field as well, including sprinting around the infield on foul balls.

Yet, he was more than just a flashy umpire. Ashford was highly respected, working in the 1967 All Star Game and was a part of the 1970 World Series umpiring crew. After he retired, Ashford was hired by the MLB as a public relations adviser, and appeared on various game shows. Unfortunately, he did not get to enjoy his celebrity for long, passing away after a heart attack on March 1, 1980.

Emmett Ashford was a star as an umpire, a person whose fame transcended the diamond. As with Robinson, Ashford was the perfect choice to break the color barrier at in his profession.

