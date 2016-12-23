MLB History: Andy Messersmith, Dave McNally Become Free Agents

The MLB Reserve Clause tied players to their teams in perpetuity, at least until they were traded or teams wanted to let them go. On this day in 1975, Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally successfully challenged the clause, ushering free agency into baseball.

Love it or hate it, free agency has had a remarkable impact upon the MLB. With the right signings, and an influx of money, teams can suddenly improve, going from also rans to winning a division, or even a World Series, within a year or two. For those teams with money to spend, it can be a wonderful thing.

Yet, free agency was not always there. Teams were able to keep players in perpetuity, renewing their contract year after year until they retired, were traded, or just did not fit into a team’s plans any longer. At least, that was the case until Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally challenged the reserve clause, claiming that as they had played their option year, they were entitled to free agency.

As it happened, Messersmith and McNally never signed their contracts for 1975, essentially playing in that option year. Even though McNally retired in the middle of the season, he still joined the lawsuit, making it where the league could not pressure Messersmith into giving up the fight. Given the circumstances, arbitrator Peter Seitz ruled that both players were free agents. Additionally, free agency was established for any player who had spent six years in the Majors.

Even though the MLB fired Seitz for his decision, his ruling stood. McNally remained retired, but Messersmith was able to cash in. He signed with the Atlanta Braves, receiving a three year contract worth $1 Million. As his previous high in salary had been $90,000 in 1974, Messersmith received the payout he desired.

In a way, Messersmith also became a cautionary tale when it came to signing free agents. A two time All Star with the Dodgers, Messersmith was only 16-15 with a 3.49 ERA. He only appeared in 45 games, with 44 starts, as he battled injuries. Eventually, he was sold to the Yankees, who released him after another injury plagued year. In a bit of an ironic twist, he ended his career with the Dodgers.

For Messersmith, it was not a matter of an increase in salary, although that was certainly a part of the process. He wanted a no trade clause, which the Dodgers refused. Free agency, and eliminating the reserve clause, were a part of finding that security that he wanted for him and his family. That is where the battle began, when the Dodgers refused to give Messersmith a no trade clause.

The MLB changed forever when free agency hit. For the first time, players had a say in where they wanted to be.

