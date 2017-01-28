MLB Free Agency: Three Potential Landing Spots for Chris Carter

As the calendar soon turns from January to February, the 2017 MLB season inches closer and closer. With that said, one of the top home run hitters from last season remains a free agent. Where exactly will Chris Carter end up?

There’s no questioning Chris Carter‘s power. The 30-year-old hit 41 home runs last season. In his seven years in the league, Carter has hit 150 home runs. But in an era of baseball ruled by analytics and new-school stats, home runs aren’t as valuable as they once were.

Besides hitting home runs, Carter strikes out at a high-rate. He finished second in MLB last season with 206 strikeouts. Along with striking out a lot, Carter hits for a low average. He possesses a .218 career batting average. His career on-base percentage is not much better (.314).

Carter started his career in Oakland, in which he spent three seasons. He played just 106 games with the A’s. In 2013, Oakland traded Carter to Houston. With the Astros, Carter displayed his powerful swing. After the 2015 season, the Milwaukee Brewers signed Carter to a one-year deal. Despite a 41 home run season, the Brewers non-tendered Carter and made him a free agent.

Heading toward February, Carter remains a free agent. Even though Carter has never hit for an average higher than .239 and he averages 187 strikeouts over the past four seasons, his power still fits well in a lineup.

According to Fangraphs’ Steamer, the projection has Carter hitting 21 home runs, driving in 57 runs and holding an average of .221 next season. Expect those projections to change when Carter signs with a team.

Here are four possible fits for Carter in 2017.

Texas Rangers

Perhaps Carter heads back to Texas, but instead of Houston, he’ll go to Arlington with the Rangers. Globe Life Park is a well-known hitter’s ballpark, especially when the weather heats up in the summertime. Mix the park and Carter’s power, and the result equals a lot of home runs.

Over the past six seasons, the Rangers had Mitch Moreland playing first base, along with Prince Fielder mixed in there. But Fielder retired due to injury, and Moreland signed with the Red Sox in the offseason.

The Rangers currently have Ryan Rua and Joey Gallo available to start at first base. More than likely, one will play first and other will DH, unless the team acquires another slugger.

In 99 games last season, Rua hit for a .258 average, along with eight home runs and 22 RBI. In 53 career games, Gallo has seven home runs, 15 RBI and a .173 batting average.

The team could either ride it out with two young players or sign a veteran hitter like Carter. With or without the addition of Carter, the Rangers lineup is not fun for opposing pitchers to face.

Miami Marlins

Although Carter fits better on an AL team because of the DH possibility, the Marlins are an NL team that is showing interest in the first baseman. According to ESPN reporter Jerry Crasnick, the Marlins are looking for a right-handed hitter to go along with their already left-handed hitting first baseman Justin Bour.

The #Marlins would like to add a RH-hitting 1B to complement Justin Bour. They've discussed Mark Reynolds and Chris Carter, among others. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 20, 2017

Last season Bour hit .264 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. Only two of those 51 RBI happened against left-handed pitching, and he hit zero home runs against lefties.

Carter could play first base with a lefty on the mound if the Marlins sign him. But it’s uncertain if he would want to sign with a team that would use him in a platoon situation.

Tampa Bay Rays

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Tampa Bay Rays are in on a potential signing of Carter. At a cheap cost, Carter provides pop for a Rays team that needs a power hitter.

Currently, the Rays have Brad Miller slotted at first base. In his first season with the Rays last year, Miller hit .243 with 30 home runs and 81 RBI. His numbers skyrocketed compared to his previous three seasons with the Mariners.

Carter could slide into their DH spot, allowing Corey Dickerson to move to left field. However, it’s unclear if the Rays want to spend money during a bit of a rebuild.

Nonetheless, Carter is a great veteran presence for a rather young team. He would produce both on and off the field for the club.

